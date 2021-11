It was not supposed to go like this. Not for Cristiano Ronaldo, the footballer with more experience of bending events to his will than virtually any other ever. The record goalscorer in the history of international football (and the European Championships) was not meant to end up sat on the turf in tears, potentially missing out on what had looked like his valedictory World Cup. Sunday’s defeat to Serbia plunges Portugal into a play-off and if that revives memories of Ronaldo’s heroics at the same stage to defeat Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sweden in 2013, it raises the possibility his last game on the global stage will be the 2018 defeat to Uruguay.

FIFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO