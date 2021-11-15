Judge at Kyle Rittenhouse trial dismisses charge of possession of dangerous weapon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all counts in the Kenosha, Wisconsin fatal shootings, after the jury came to a verdict Friday.
Rittenhouse, 18, broke down in tears, nearly collapsing as the jury announced they had found him not guilty of all charges. He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide.
His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, gasped in delight started crying, hugging others around her after the verdict.
Meanwhile, families of the men who were killed shook their heads and started to...
