Law

Judge at Kyle Rittenhouse trial dismisses charge of possession of dangerous weapon

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Judge at Kyle Rittenhouse trial...

spectrumnews1.com

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Attorney Files Civil Action In Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Fallout from happened on an August 2020 night in Kenosha, Wisconsin is not over. There’s more legal action ahead. Denver attorney Milo Schwab represents two of those who were shot. Kyle Rittenhouse, left, listens as his attorney Mark Richards gives his closing argument (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) “A criminal case and civil case are different, but we are reaching for larger questions,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger in an interview before testimony in the criminal trial began. His clients are the family of Joseph Rosenbaum, one of those who died. And Gaige Grosskreutz who was wounded by Rittenhouse’s gun....
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Judge Schroeder blasted over Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘He ‘virtually demanded’ not guilty’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse “virtually demanded” the jury find him not guilty and oversaw a blatant miscarriage of justice, the Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor says.Mandela Barnes criticsed Judge Bruce Schroeder’s conduct after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts at the end of his homicide trial in Kenosha on Friday.“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Mr Barnes said in statement.“The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. “We have seen so many Black...
NFL
#Ap#The Associated Press
NBC News

'Heartbroken': Parents of Rittenhouse victim react to not guilty verdict

The parents of one of the two men killed by teenage gunman Kyle Rittenhouse said Friday they were "heartbroken" that a Wisconsin jury had acquitted him of all five charges. "There was no justice today for Anthony (Huber), or for Mr. Rittenhouse's other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz," Karen Bloom and John Huber said in a statement that was released minutes after the verdict was announced in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courtroom.
KENOSHA, WI
KION News Channel 5/46

‘Self-defense is not illegal’: Kyle Rittenhouse tells Fox News after not-guilty verdict

By Ray Sanchez, Eric Levenson and Brad Parks, CNN Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was acquitted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges. Rittenhouse, wearing a dark jacket with a burgundy tie and shirt, stood behind the defense table as each The post ‘Self-defense is not illegal’: Kyle Rittenhouse tells Fox News after not-guilty verdict appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jury Finds Him Not Guilty On All Counts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all counts in the Kenosha, Wisconsin fatal shootings, after the jury came to a verdict Friday. Rittenhouse, 18, broke down in tears, nearly collapsing as the jury announced they had found him not guilty of all charges. He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. (credit: CBS) His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, gasped in delight started crying, hugging others around her after the verdict. Meanwhile, families of the men who were killed shook their heads and started to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

EXPLAINER: What charges did Kyle Rittenhouse face?

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them and wounding the third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Rittenhouse argued that he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him. Here's a look at the charges that prosecutors carried into court, as well as lesser charges that the judge put before the jury in his final instructions.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. Rittenhouse, 18, began to choke up, fell to the floor and then hugged one...
KENOSHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Expert reflects on pivotal moment, verdict in Rittenhouse trial

MILWAUKEE— While no jury member in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial had stepped forward as of Friday night to give insight into their thought process that lead them to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse on all the felony charges against him, some legal experts anticipated at least the trial's outcome days ago. "To...
LAW
wibailoutpeople.org

Hit the Streets Everywhere to Protest Outrageous Not Guilty Verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse! Shut Down Vigilantism!

From Kenosha: Fellow protesters we will be at the collective (with food, music, and space heaters!) to respond to the unjust and outrageous verdict! Kyle Rittenhouse is a mass murderer protected by the state! Dress warmly! – Hit the streets, occupy, strike! If you can’t make it to Kenosha protest in your city, protest where you are! Hoist banners, signs everywhere! If you’re a member of a union, community organization, student group push out statements, build direct actions everywhere! To the streets! We will not stand for racist, bigoted vigilantism! All power to the people!
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

‘My heart breaks’: Squad blasts Rittenhouse verdict for proving justice system ‘protects who it was designed for’

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday said the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on charges stemming from his killing of two men and wounding a third during civil rights protests last year shows the US justice system is protecting the privileged.“What we are witnessing is a system functioning as designed and protecting those it was designed for,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon, shortly after a jury acquitted Mr Rittenhouse on all charges,“My heart still breaks for the communities and families whose grief now compounds, and the countless others who will be denied and deprived in similar scenes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumnews1.com

Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge declared a mistrial Friday in the first murder case against a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span, but prosecutors vowed to continue to pursue convictions. Judge Raquel Jones issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

White Missouri officer convicted in Black man’s 2019 death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge on Friday convicted a white Kansas City police officer of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of a Black man, in a case in which prosecutors said police planted evidence. Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs issued the bench ruling...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY

