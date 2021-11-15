ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Charles Man Ejected During Rollover Crash

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Charles man was airlifted to St. Mary's hospital following a rollover crash in Winona County Sunday afternoon....

Fairmont Man Killed in Rollover Crash in Faribault County

Blue Earth, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly rollover crash in south-central Minnesota. The Faribault County Sheriff's Office says the fatal crash was reported just before 4 PM Wednesday at a rural intersection just south of I-90 about five miles west of Blue Earth. A news release says Faribault County deputies arrived at the scene and found a minivan had rolled in the ditch.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
Alcohol Involved In Four-Vehicle Crash Near Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A Northfield man who had apparently been drinking was seriously injured in a crash Monday that involved a total of four vehicles. The multi-vehicle crash happened around 9:00 pm on Highway 19 near Northfield. The State Patrol says two cars were headed west and...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Winona Stabbing Victim Died After Delay in Seeking Medical Care

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail was set at $300,000 for Winona man after he was formally charged this week with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. A criminal complaint filed in Winona County Court this week alleges 38-year-old Sean Emmons caused the death of another man in September. Court records indicate investigators were told by witnesses that Emmons had caught his girlfriend in bed with the victim and stabbed him in the leg on September 11th. The victim then waited until Monday to seek medical attention and died at a La Crosse hospital on September 15th.
WINONA, MN
Rochester, MN
Austin Man Admits to Murder Charge For Killing Stepson

A plea agreement has been reached in an Austin murder case. 28-year-old Jaime Vaca today entered guilty pleas to second-degree murder and attempted murder charges for killing his 15-year-old stepson and critically wounding his wife. He was arrested after Austin police responded to a domestic dispute on December 15th last year and found both victims suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.
AUSTIN, MN
Statewide Alert Issued For Missing Rochester Teenager

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For the second time today, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide alert for a missing person from Rochester. Rochester Police say 17-year-old Destynee Stream was last seen on Tuesday. She was leaving school, but her direction of travel and possible destination is not known.
ROCHESTER, MN
St. Mary
Missing Rochester Teenager Found Safe

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are reporting a happy ending in the search for one of the two missing persons that were the subjects of statewide alerts issued yesterday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. A spokesperson says 17-year-old Destynee Stream has been located and is safe....
ROCHESTER, MN
Minneapolis Police – Man Chasing Hit-and-Run Suspect Murdered

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A traffic crash in Minneapolis yesterday led to a shooting that claimed the life of a man who was chasing a hit-and-run driver. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says the crash occurred shortly before 10 AM at the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue. It states the driver of a car that collided with an SUV at the intersection was chased by a bystander after he got out of the car and began running away.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
