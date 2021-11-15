ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'It's time for change': Texas leaders react to Beto O' Rourke's run for governor

By Priscilla Aguirre
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeto O'Rourke officially announced he is running for governor of Texas on Monday, November 15. He broke the news after months of speculation he would challenge Governor Greg Abbott. In an interview with the Associated Press, he said "it won't be easy, but it is possible." "I do believe,...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico’s leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
TEXAS STATE
Huntsville Item

I am Running for Governor | Beto for Texas

I am running for governor to serve ALL of the people of Texas. I believe that the only way we are going to achieve great things for this state is by looking out for each other and moving forward together. Join us at BetoORourke.com.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Washington Post

Kevin McCarthy is barking mad

Too often in public life, our leaders are afraid to speak the truth about the hard issues, to focus the American people on what really matters. Fortunately, Kevin McCarthy is not one of those timid leaders. And in the wee hours of Friday morning, he bravely stepped forward and forced the House of Representatives — nay, all of America — to face the truth … about the deli he operated when he was 19.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Jackson
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Jaime Harrison
Person
Joaquin Castro
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Dnc Chair#The Associated Press#U S Senate#Texas Democratic#Republicans
thecentersquare.com

Abbott urges President Biden to withdraw nomination of Omarova

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on President Joe Biden to “immediately” withdraw a Cornell Law professor as his nominee for Comptroller of the Currency over concerns he has about her policy positions on the banking and oil and gas industries. Saule Omarova testified Thursday before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
AFP

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with nine-hour rant

House Democrats postponed to Friday a vote on US President Joe Biden's historic package of social welfare reforms as the leader of the minority Republicans' nine-hour speech drew mockery and frustrated their efforts. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to talk for one minute ahead of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act as he took the floor just after 8:30 pm (0130 GMT). But he stopped speaking at about 05:10 am (1010 GMT) after tackling everything from Biden's spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal, travel to Europe, Elon Musk, Abraham Lincoln, the Hallmark Channel, the Nobel Peace Prize and the artwork hanging in his office. Unlike the Senate, the House doesn't have a "filibuster" that allows the minority to scupper legislation by talking for hours, and the vote was merely postponed until 8:00 am.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Colorado Newsline

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Laredo Morning Times

Gov. Greg Abbott creates shipping container border wall despite worldwide shortage

Gov. Greg Abbott is using large shipping containers as a physical barrier to prevent migrants from entering the country’s southern border, even as a worldwide shipping container shortage carries on due to pandemic conditions. The Republican leader tweeted a video Wednesday showing an aerial view of National Guard and Department...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy