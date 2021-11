Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. You just knew that Baker Mayfield would deliver without Odell Beckham Jr on the field — it’s the same spark that happened last year against the Bengals. That’s not a diss towards OBJ — I desperately wanted it to work out between the two, and I thought it would at some point...but we’re talking about three seasons here. For whatever reason, it just didn’t work out, and I believe what I’ve harped on for a couple of years is true: Mayfield didn’t play as loose or confident when the thought of trying to figure out Beckham was in the back of his mind.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO