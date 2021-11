Fans of DOWNTON ABBEY, it’s time to celebrate. A second film of the popular PBS TV series is on the way and we have your first look at the brand new teaser. The initial film followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family. In her review, Cate Marquis says DOWNTON ABBEY “is a pleasant, entertaining experience, one well worth the time. The return visit is nice for fans, and the movie was perfectly crafted for that purpose, but the film was enjoyable enough that it might draw a few new fans to the old series.”

