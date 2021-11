In the third quarter of 2021, effective interest rates increased on all four categories of loans tracked in NAHB’s Survey on Acquisition, Development & Construction (AD&C). This result reverses a general downward trend that had prevailed since the third quarter of last year. In the third quarter of 2021, the average effective rate (based on rate of return to the lender over the assumed life of the loan taking both the contract interest rate and initial fee into account) increased from 6.15 in the second quarter of 2021 to 6.50 percent in the third quarter of 2021 on loans for land acquisition, from 7.15 to 8.33 percent on loans for land development, from 8.09 to 8.55 percent on loans for pre-sold single-family construction, and from 7.40 to 8.37 percent on loans for speculative single-family construction.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO