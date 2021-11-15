ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (11/15)

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s WWE Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE has not announced any matches...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Wrestling Legend Announces Retirement From The Ring

Say goodbye. Wrestlers are a weird type of athlete as you never know when you are going to see someone compete for the last time. Since wrestlers can stay around longer than most mainstream athletes and can get in the ring for a one off match, retirements can be a tricky thing to keep. Now another wrestling legend has seemingly announced their retirement from the ring, seemingly for good.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: WWE Releases 18 More Wrestlers

Here we go again. One of the biggest wrestling stories over the last year and a half has been the rapid fire releases from WWE. The company has released dozens and dozens of wrestlers in that time and it has become a scary time for wrestlers wondering about their future. We are at it again this week, as all kinds of wrestlers have been released from the company.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar’s Fiancé Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration. The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed...
WWE
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Liv Morgan
PWMania

Roman Reigns Addresses Rumor That The Rock Will Be At Survivor Series

Earlier in 2021, there was a rumor that The Rock would be appearing at the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut. Fans are still speculating that The Rock could make a surprise appearance at the event. During an appearance on The Tonight Show...
WWE
aiptcomics

WWE releases eight more Superstars, including all of Hit Row

WWE has released eight more Superstars tonight, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast, PTW!. Many of these names are shocking — John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019 and has been regularly featured alongside The Miz since, Tegan Nox was a fan favorite who had recently been called up to the main roster, and Drake Maverick managed to evade release in 2020.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Big E.’s Actions Caused WWE To Receive Some Complaints

I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Wwe Survivor Series#Wwe Champion#Combat#Raw
ringsidenews.com

Tegan Nox Announces Ring Name Change After WWE Release

Tegan Nox was one of the many unfortunate victims of WWE’s latest round of mass releases. After the Welsh superstar got called up to the WWE main roster after a 2-year run in NXT, she was placed in a tag team with Shotzi Blackheart. The two went on to defeat Women’s Tag champs Natalya and Tamina in several matches, but never received a title shot.
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Recap (11/12/21)

Usually we see Roman Reigns and the Bloodline kick off Smackdown but not this time! Sonya Deville was in the ring joined by the five members of the Smackdown Women's Survivor Series team, Aliyah, Shotzi, Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya. Eventually Naomi came out and things broke down when the women paired off and started brawling. When the brawling ended a 6 woman tag match began where Aliyah, Naomi, and Banks faced Baszler, Natty, and Shotzi. Aliyah won the match when Naomi helped her pin Natty.
WWE
PWMania

Latest On Jeff Hardy’s Alter Ego ‘Willow’ Possibly Appearing In WWE

In an interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, Jeff Hardy commented on his Willow alter ego possibly making an appearance on WWE television:. “I think there’s something special about Willow. I’ve written down some ideas, I don’t know if they really make sense. I’ve yet to pitch any to anybody, creatively, in WWE. So I just need to go in and do that, not hesitate. They might shut it down, but it might be cool. I can’t help but think how cool it was when I first witnessed The Fiend, and the light shutting down. It was so cool to me – that’s kinda my thing too, I was like, ‘Man, this is so cool!’ Now he’s not here anymore, I think there’s something really cool Willow could do similar to that. It wouldn’t be exactly like that, but I’ve even had ideas like a Jeff Ross character – like I was a painter, a really silly painter Jeffery Ross, and then Willow would be my Fiend. But then that’s too much like the Fun House. But that’s what’s cool about pro wrestling – anything’s possible and anything can make sense if it’s thought out correctly and really believed in.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star To Challenge For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox (aka Knux) is set to challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. The NWA has announced that Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will defend against Knox at the upcoming Hard Times II pay-per-view. Knox vs. Murdoch was made after this week’s NWA Powerrr Surge episode...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Superster Changes Up Their Look Following Release

Former WWE superstar Nia Jax posted a video to her social media accounts that shows off a new hairstyle she’s sporting. The former RAW Women’s Champion has changed up her natural, volumized hairstyle for long, sleek hair. You can see her new look below:. Below is Nia’s look when she...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy