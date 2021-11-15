ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

BCSD requests assistance from parents, guardians amid bus staffing challenges

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgtFr_0cxB6BfV00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Berkeley County School District continues to face staffing shortages, the district is requesting parents and guardians of bus riders to coordinate transportation for their children, if possible.

BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson released a statement regarding transportation issues:

“We know this is a difficult time for everyone and that many organizations are experiencing staffing challenges,”We also understand the transportation barriers of many of our families, and we recognize how much we are relied upon to get students to our schools and back home safely. We will continue to operate our buses with every driver available, but do ask for assistance from our parents and guardians to provide or arrange transportation for their children, if they are able.”

DEON JACKSON, BCSD SUPERINTENDENT
ICYMI: BCSD bus drivers on strike, morning bus routes delayed

Though the district has offered financial incentives, pay raises, promotion of job opportunities, BCSD is still in need of drivers.

District officials say that BCSD has requested assistance from external bus service providers, however, those providers are experiencing staffing challenges as well.

BCSD continues to make parents aware of transportation challenges by informing them of delays at particular schools in the district.

An updated list of delays can be viewed here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Supply chain shortages affecting school lunch products

CHARLESTON, CO., S.C. (WCBD) – As the nation continues to deal with a supply chain crisis, Charleston County School District officials said they are seeing its effects in their cafeterias. They said they are working ahead of the issue. Walter Campbell is the Executive Director of Nutrition Services at CCSD. He said products like plastic […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC to receive $24.1M in federal grants for infrastructure projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Friday announced that South Carolina will receive $24.1 million in federal grants to be put towards two infrastructure projects. The grants are being funded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. One of the projects benefitting from the grant is […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Awendaw residents concerned about suspicious activities on roads

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents of Awendaw, McClellanville, and Huger says they’re concerned because for weeks cars have been blocking people off on backroads in the area. Members of the community say something needs to be done. Eliot Middleton, Co-Founder of Middleton and Maker BBQ says this has been going on for weeks and dozens […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

$1.35M MUSC grant to help Lowcountry teenagers pursue interests in STEM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Teenagers in the Lowcountry who have a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) have the opportunity to apply for an internship to work closely with MUSC researchers and doctors to further develop their interests. MUSC’s Youth Collaborative is offering the Teen Science Ambassador Program to teens underrepresented in STEM […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley County, SC
Traffic
County
Berkeley County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Fire Department partner for Vials of Life program

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Medical Center has donated 500 prescription medication bottles to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department’s (MPFD) Vials of Life program. The program aims to help emergency crews with reviewing essential medical information to facilitate appropriate care for patients when they are unconscious or otherwise incapacitated. The vials contain a […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy