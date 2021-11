We've all seen that beloved holiday classic from the '90s, right? Kevin, Macaulay Culkin, gets left at home while his parents fly away to France with the family. While you may not have the same type of craziness and action as the movie had, there is a home in East Lansing that looks like it's out of that classic. Given, this home looks a little smaller and definitely more modern, you can see the resemblance, right?

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO