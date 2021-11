It’s the end of an era in Buffalo, and the start of a brand new one in Vegas – both can be referred to as the Jack Eichel era. The long and grueling saga between Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres finally reached a resolution when he was dealt to Vegas along with a conditional 3rd round pick in return for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a Top 10 protected 1st and a conditional 2nd round pick. The move allowed Eichel to get the treatment he preferred for a lingering neck injury, postponing his debut with the Knights for at least a few months.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO