This Day in MendoHistory: November 15, 1860- Maritime Disaster Strikes Killing Twelve Sailors

Asha Kreimer had been awake for five straight days when she arrived at the Rollerville Cafe in Mendocino County for breakfast. Kreimer, then 26, was in the midst of a severe mental health incident. The night before, her concerned boyfriend and friends took her to a local hospital for treatment. Due to her erratic behavior, she was put under a psychiatric hold, known as a 5150 in California, for three hours before the hospital released her back to the care of her companions. Her mother, Jeannie Kremier, says that there is a history of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia in Asha Kreimer’s family, and that she appeared to be showing signs of a “sudden psychotic event.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO