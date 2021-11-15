ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Armed and Dangerous’ Florida Mom Caught; Children Safe

By KC Wildmoon
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 4 days ago
Two missing Florida girls have been found safe and their mother arrested after authorities issued an alert on Sunday.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Di’Last Kellie, 32, stabbed her ex-husband in the chest Sunday afternoon and left with the girls, 10-year-old Natasha Hurtado and 13-year-old Lilianna Hurtado. Kellie was described as “armed and dangerous,” as CrimeOnline previously reported.

The ex-husband was hospitalized in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said that Kellie was arrested during an early morning traffic stop in Orlando and charged with attempted first degree murder.

“Her two daughters were in the vehicle unharmed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Kellie is being held in the Seminole County jail and is expected in court on Tuesday, jail records show. It’s not clear if she will face any charges related to taking the children.

[Featured image: Di’Last Kellie/Seminole County Sheriff’s Office]

