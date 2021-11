HATFIELD — In 2020, Monte’s March exceeded its fundraising goal to fight hunger. This year the event’s namesake hopes to do it again. “Last year we thought with the pandemic that people would be tightening their belts but we went way over,” said Christopher “Monte” Belmonte, a host on radio station The River, WRSI 93.9. “With inflation and things happening now we really don’t know what to expect, but what we hope is to crest a half million.”

