Astroworld deaths: Everything we know about the victims, including the 9-year-old boy

Ezra Blount became the latest victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston after the 9-year-old died Sunday, Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed in a tweet.

He is the 10th person to die from injuries related to the Nov. 5 concert.

Ezra was the youngest person to die in connection to the music festival, where a large crowd surge pushed toward the stage as Scott performed, packing people so tightly together they couldn’t breathe.

"I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening," Turner wrote. "Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength."

Ezra's heart, lungs and brain were injured in the melee and he was taken to a Houston hospital and placed in an induced coma, his grandfather, Bernon Blount, said. Ezra and his father, Treston Blount, "came from out of town" to attend the concert and spend some quality time together, Bernon Blount said last week.

Ezra's death comes less than a week after Bharti Shahani's.

Bharti Shahani died Wednesday evening at approximately 6:50 p.m. after being put on a ventilator at the hospital and showing no brain activity.

Shahani, a computer science major, attended the concert with her sister Namrata Shahani and her cousin Mohit Bellani, who described the crowd surge as a "sinkhole."

During a press conference Thursday, her mother Karishma Shahani said Bharti was "pure love."

"The one thing Bharti wanted in life for herself," her mother said, was to go to this concert. "I want my baby back."

Eight more people died during Scott's Nov. 5 concert. Here's everything we know about the victims.

Roldofo Peña

Rodolfo Peña, 23, was an aspiring model and psychology student from Laredo, Texas, who dreamed of one day becoming a U.S. Border Patrol agent or seeing where his charm and good looks would take him.

On Nov. 5, he and some friends drove the five hours from Laredo to Houston to blow off steam at the Travis Scott show at the Astroworld music festival . By the next afternoon, his family was making funeral arrangements for him.

Rodolfo Angel Peña, 23, was a student and aspiring model from Laredo. He was one of eight victims who died at the Astroworld Festival Friday. Guadalupe Peña

His older brother, Guadalupe Peña, said authorities told the family only that his brother died of cardiac arrest while at the show.

"He’s a real strong person," he told USA TODAY. "I know he would have gotten out of it. It seems real sketchy how it happened."

Rodolfo Angel Peña, 23, an aspiring model and college student from Laredo, died on Nov. 5, 2021, at the Astroworld Festival concert featuring hip hop star Travis Scott. Authorities told his family Peña died of cardiac arrest. Guadalupe Peña

Guadalupe Peña said the hardest part is not knowing all the details of what exactly happened to his brother on Friday night. He shared details of his brother's life in the lobby of a Houston hotel Saturday, as his mother paced nearby, wailing occasionally.

"The one who’s suffering the most is his mom," he said.

The youngest of five siblings, Rodolfo Angel Peña had been a star wide receiver at Nixon High School in Laredo and was in his last year at Laredo College, his brother said. He was taking psychology courses, hoping to score a well-paying job with Border Patrol or with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He also worked as a chiropractic therapist.

Rodolfo Peña loved dancing and was into fashion, Guadalupe Peña said. And he loved music. He attended the last Astroworld Festival in 2019, but this was his first Travis Scott concert , he said.

Guadalupe Peña (left) and his brother Eduardo Peña want to know understand how their brother Rodolfo Angel Peña died at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday. Angela Piazza

John Hilgert

John Hilgert, 14, the youngest casualty of the Friday stampede, was a ninth grade student at Memorial High School in Northwest Houston, according to a letter sent out by school administrators to parents.

"Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial," Spring Branch ISD said in a statement. "This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today."

Brianna Rodriguez

A 16-year-old junior at Heights High School in Houston, Brianna Rodriguez , was also killed, according to KTRK-TV in Houston. "Dancing was her passion," said a GoFundMe post in Rodriguez's honor. "Now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates."

Her father, Osvaldo Rodriguez, recalled to the Houston Chronicle telling his daughter: “Respect everyone. Everybody has different likes and wants in life, but if you love everyone, they’ll love you back.”

Jocelin Camero, 16, said Rodriguez befriended her when she was a new student in middle school.

“I walked into dance class not knowing anybody, and she welcomed me,” Camero said, choking back tears. “She was one of the greatest friends I had.”

Mirza Danish Baig

A Dallas-area man, 27-year-old Mirza Danish Baig, died trying to save his fiancee Olivia Swingle, 25, from the crush of the crowd, according to news outlets whose reporters spoke with his brother. His funeral was scheduled for Sunday, his brother said.

Baig's brother, Ammar Baig, told People magazine that his brother was separated from Swingle amid the chaos but was trying to fend off the scores of people bulldozing toward her. Baig's younger brother, Basil, was there and recounted the tragedy to Ammar.

"Somehow, the ambulance managed to get to her, and then, by the time they got to my brother, they tried resuscitating him. And they said that before they got to the hospital, he couldn't make it," Ammar Baig said.

In a Facebook post , Basil Mirza Baig said the event was "horribly managed" and put some of the blame on Scott, whom he said "provoked these people."

"He called people to the stage to jump into the crowd and did not stop the show," Baig said. "I was there and I wasn't able to save my brother."

Mirza Danish Baig, his brother said in the post, always put others before himself and showed courage in trying to save his fiancee. She is bruised and traumatized , he told CNN.

Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek

Franco Patino, 21, was a senior at the University of Dayton in Ohio, majoring in mechanical engineer technology and active in several clubs. He died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Astroworld Festival in Houston during the Travis Scott show. Patino family

Franco Patino, 21, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering technology with a minor in human movement biomechanics at the University of Dayton in Ohio, also died in the melee, according to a statement by the university.

"A member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, Franco was active in the Greek and (multiethnic) communities on campus," the statement read. "He was also a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD, active in the ETHOS (service-learning) program , and was currently working in an engineering coop program in Mason, Ohio."

Patino attended the concert with his best friend 20-year-old Jacob Jurinek who also died, according to People and ABC 7. The friends were going to Astroworld to celebrate Jurinek's birthday.

"They were planning (to go to the event) for months. Franco was saving up money for it, so was Jacob," Julio Patino, Franco's older brother, told People. "And he was very excited. He was telling all his friends and family, 'I'm going to go and see Travis Scott and Bad Bunny.'"

Jurinek was a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale studying art and media.

"Always deeply committed to his family, he was affectionately known as 'Big Jake' by his adoring younger cousins, a name befitting of his larger-than-life personality," the family said in a statement shared by People.

Axel Acosta Avila

Another college student, Axel Acosta Avila, died after traveling alone from Washington state to see the concert, his father told KTRK . Avila's body was recovered without identification, and authorities had released a picture of him, which his family used to identify him. Avila, 21, was studying computer science at Western Washington University.

Madison Dubiski

Twenty-three-year-old University of Mississippi student Madison Dubiski was also among the victims at Astroworld, according to the Houston Chronicle and Rolling Stone.

Dubiski attended the concert with her younger brother Ty Dubiski who is reported to have attempted pulling his sister to safety before the two got separated in the crowd.

Dubiski's former high school classmate and cheerleading teammate described her as "super bright" and "all-around sweet girl.

“I cheered with her when we were younger, and she was always so encouraging. She was definitely the life of the party and loved by so many people," Lauren Vogler told the Houston Chronicle.

