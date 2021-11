After tonight’s big season 8 finale, do you want to know the 2022 return date for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver? If so, we’re more than happy to help!. Of course, the bad news is that tonight’s new episode is probably going to be the last one for a good while — think in terms of the next few months. Why does this show take such long hiatuses? There are a lot of different ways to answer that question, but the simplest answer is that the writers here operate differently from the standard late-night show. There are no traditional monologues or celebrity interviews here; everything is so much more scripted and detailed. There’s a significant amount of research that goes into the main segments, and that forces this show to be an extensive undertaking behind the scenes.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO