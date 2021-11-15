ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diagnosing Cholangiocarcinoma: Challenges and Molecular Profiling

By Milind Javle, MD
Cover picture for the articleMilind Javle, MD: Because this cancer is relatively infrequent, unfortunately there’s no routine screening for it. However, there should be a high index of suspicion when patients have asymptomatic elevation of liver function tests that seem to persist, unexpected loss of weight, and discomfort in the upper abdomen that cannot be...

targetedonc.com

The Role of Molecular Testing in mCRPC

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: The patient had reported no family history of prostate cancer, but that's a relatively insensitive predictor of having an inherited alteration in a cancer susceptibility gene. The lack of a family history would not discourage me from recommending both germline and tumor genetic testing in this patient. We offer germline genetic testing to all patients with recurrent or de novo metastatic disease and specific younger individuals with high-risk localized disease for the purpose of looking for either DNA repair defects or mismatch repair. Identification of either of those alterations could inform subsequent treatment decisions. For patients who do not have germline alterations or did not have prior germline testing, we'd also recommend tumor genetic testing. We typically recommend that at progression, despite first-line treatment for mCRPC because that's the first point at which that information would currently be actionable. For patients who have an identified pathogenic mutation in a DNA repair gene, whether germline or somatic, they may be candidates for a PARP inhibitor either after an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor or after an androgen receptor inhibitor and docetaxel. The prevalence of those mutations is approximately 10% of mismatch repair alterations. MSI [microsatellite instability]high is less common at about 1% to 3%. In the rare patient who has those alterations, we would consider treatment with pembrolizumab.
bcm.edu

Diagnosing pancreatic cancer: what are the symptoms?

With the number of new pancreatic cancer cases on the rise in the United States, increasing awareness of this disease is key, even more so because pancreatic cancer often is diagnosed late. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 60,430 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. Dr....
targetedonc.com

Challenges in Diagnosing and Treating Histiocytic Neoplasms

Ronald S. Go, MD, a hematology oncologist with the Mayo Clinic, discusses treating and diagnosing histiocytic neoplasms, a rare hematologic cancer. Ronald S. Go, MD, a hematology oncologist with the Mayo Clinic, discusses treating and diagnosing histiocytic neoplasms, a rare hematologic cancer. According to Go, histiocytic neoplasms are a very...
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Challenges in Performing Biopsies and Molecular Testing in NSCLC

At a live virtual event, Martin Dietrich, MD, PhD, discusses how to approach biopsies and molecular testing in coordination with pathologists and testing services for patients with non–small cell lung cancer. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. Do you consider options such as next-generation sequencing [NGS], liquid biopsy, polymerase chain reaction testing, immunohistochemistry, or...
onclive.com

Diagnostic Testing for Newly Diagnosed CLL

Alexey Danilov, MD, PhD: When my patients have newly diagnosed CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia], when we talk about all the prognostic tests that we do, we also talk about some diagnostic tests. We talk about immunophenotyping, flow cytometry, and I typically do that on peripheral blood. They sometimes ask me, “Do I need to get a bone marrow biopsy? Do I need to get a CT scan?” What do you tell them, Anthony?
targetedonc.com

Adding Camrelizumab to Chemotherapy Improves Survival in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic ESCC

Results from the phase 3 ESCORT-1st trial have demonstrated promise for the combination of camrelizumab and chemotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The addition of camrelizumab to chemotherapy improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with advanced metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma...
targetedonc.com

Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma: Phase 2 Infigratinib Study and Personal Experience With Infigratinib

Milind Javle, MD: In this pivotal trial of infigratinib, enrolled patients were extensively treated. In fact, only about one-third had received 1 prior line of therapy, and the rest had received 2 or more lines of therapy. This was a heavily pretreated population. They were treated with infigratinib, 125 mg daily on a 3 weeks on, 1 week off schedule. The overall response rate in the trial was 23%. Interestingly, we noted that patients who had received fewer lines of therapy had a better response rate compared with those who had received 2 or more lines of therapy. The progression-free survival in this trial was 7 months, the duration of response was 5 months, and overall survival extended to beyond 12 months; this was a pivotal and positive trial. I’ve just described the results of FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] standard chemotherapy, which are relatively poor in comparison. Therefore, this drug got an accelerated approval from the FDA. The accelerated approval mechanism is a conditional approval that requires a subsequent phase 3 trial, which is being conducted at this time. This is called the PROOF trial. The patients who have not received any prior chemotherapy, treatment-naïve patients, are treated with infigratinib vs gemcitabine and cisplatin in the first-line setting. We are still waiting on the results of this trial, but it’s very exciting that patients like the one described now have an FDA-approved option for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma with infigratinib. This is now known as Truseltiq, which was only the second drug to be approved by the FDA for cholangiocarcinoma. It is certainly a historic event for treating this disease.
targetedonc.com

Costa Breaks Down Treatment Options for Patients With Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old man presented with pallor and worsening fatigue on exertion and was later diagnoses with multiple myeloma. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Luciano J. Costa, MD, PhD, associate director for Clinical Research, O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Alabama at Birmingham, discussed a 51-year-old man diagnosed with standard risk, stage II multiple myeloma.
targetedonc.com

Case Review: A 61-Year-Old Woman With Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Milind Javle, MD: The patient being described here is a 61-year-old woman who was previously healthy other than a mild case of diabetes that is somewhat poorly controlled. She also has metabolic syndrome; she is overweight, and she’s working on that, as we all do. She presents with painless jaundice or alteration in liver function tests; she goes to her primary physician, has blood work, and it was noted there that the bilirubin and liver enzymes were elevated, suggesting that there is some degree of blockage of the biliary tree. This then led to further investigations, including a sonogram. It was thought to be gallstones, but then it turned out that she actually had a mass in the liver. There was a follow-up CT scan, which revealed a large central mass in the liver, along with some satellite...within the liver, as well as regional lymph nodes.
targetedonc.com

Recent Changes in the Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment Landscape

Milind Javle, MD: The past year-and-a-half has been truly remarkable for cholangiocarcinoma for the patients and for the providers. We have now 3 drugs that are approved. In the FGFR field, we have infigratinib, like I described, as well pemigatinib. For those with IDH1 mutation R132, ivosidenib is an approved drug in that situation. Clearly patients have options with targeted therapy, which I feel are much more tolerable and superior to systemic chemotherapy, and these options didn’t exist just over a year ago. It’s an exciting time for us.
targetedonc.com

Tepotinib Effective for MET+ NSCLC Found by Tissue or Liquid Biopsy

Giuseppe Giaccone, MD, PhD, professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, discusses the results of the VISION (NCT02864992) trial of tepotinib (Tepmetko) in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The investigators of the open-label phase 2 VISION trial administered tepotinib to 152 patients with stage IIIb/IV NSCLC who...
targetedonc.com

Carthon Discusses Testing and Chemotherapy Vs Targeted Therapy in CRPC

A group of oncologists led by Bradley C. Carthon, MD, PhD, discussed clinical work-up, treatment, and follow-up for a 75-year old patents with castration-resistant prostate cancer. Bradley C. Carthon, MD, PhD, an associate professor in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine as well...
targetedonc.com

NCCN Update to ALL Guideline Places Greater Emphasis on Philadelphia Chromosome Status

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network has updated its guidelines on ALL in adolescents and young adults. National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) have been updated to put a greater focus on the differences between the management of Ph-positive and PH-negative ALL in adolescents and young adults.
targetedonc.com

SITC Meeting | Conferences

TAK-981 Shown Safe With Efficacy Signal in Solid Tumors and Lymphomas. Subasumstat was found to have a manageable safety profile along with preliminary anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors or relapsed/refractory lymphoma. November 26, 2018. Treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic cancers with the transforming...
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Status to PD-1 Blocker Toripalimab for Esophageal Cancer

The phase 3 JUPITER06 study of toripalimab found that compared with a placebo, it significantly improved progression-free and overall survival. The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to toripalimab for the treatment of esophageal cancer, according to a press release by Coherus Biosciences, Inc. Toripalimab is an anti-PD-1 monoclonal...
targetedonc.com

Surgery Remains the Gold Standard in Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Katherine Poruk, MD, surgical oncologist, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, discussed the pancreatic treatment paradigm with an emphasis on the role of surgery. Treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma is largely dependent on oncologic surgery, according to Katherine Poruk, MD. This is because the systemic therapy...
EurekAlert

CDI laboratory zeroes in on melanoma’s molecular spread

Nutley, NJ, November 17, 2021 – The secret to melanoma’s metastatic spread could be a complex natural pathway it hijacks - one which may be a therapeutic target in combination with other targeted therapies and immunotherapies, according to new research published by Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI) scientists.
targetedonc.com

Kyriakopoulos Reviews the Treatment Approach for Patients With Metastatic Bladder Cancer

A 66-year-old woman was referred by urology after evaluation for gross hematuria. After a clinical work-up, the patient was diagnosed with metastatic bladder cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Christos Kyriakopoulos, MD,, as associate professor at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, WI, discussed the case of a 66-year-old patient with metastatic bladder cancer.
