Coronavirus: US government directs nursing homes to lift pandemic restrictions

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — The federal government has directed nursing homes to pull back restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told nursing homes that facilities should no longer be limiting the frequency or length of visits. The Associated Press reports that while large groups of visitors are still discouraged, nursing homes will not be allowed to place any kind of limit on visits, or require advance scheduling.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports that 86% of nursing home residents are vaccinated, and that positive cases among residents and staff are declining.

Nursing home visitation guidance by National Content Desk on Scribd

Nursing homes are still instructed to turn away any visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19.

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

WIBX 950

State Department Of Health Lifts Most Nursing Home COVID-19 Restrictions

The New York State Department of Health will be implementing guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that allows for expanded visitation at nursing home. On November 12, the CMS revised it recommendation for nursing home visitation, saying visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times, as long as the visitors don't have COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New York lifts most nursing home visitation restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Health has relaxed visitation restrictions at nursing homes to align with federal guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. CMS revised its recommendations for nursing home visitation on Nov. 12, saying “visitation is now allowed for all residents at...
HEALTH SERVICES
State
Washington State
CNET

US lifts restrictions and opens borders to fully vaccinated travelers

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The United States reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers on Monday, allowing nonessential international travel for the first time since COVID lockdowns began in March 2020. To commemorate the reopening, British Airways...
U.S. POLITICS
stateofreform.com

Coronavirus lurks and lingers in nursing home patients’ rooms

Even though most COVID-19 cases come from exposure to airborne coronavirus, a new study points to the importance of surfaces as a reservoir of risk in nursing homes — especially certain objects close to the beds of patients who have COVID-19. The study finds that 90% of current COVID patients’...
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

US lifts travel restrictions, survivors of deadly Astroworld surge speak:

On today’s episode of the 5 Things podcast: US lifts travel restrictions for vaccinated tourists. Travel reporter Bailey Shulz outlines what the new rules mean. Plus, a criminal investigation continues into the deadly Houston music festival crowd surge, Democrats get some bad approval rating news, tensions are high in Iraq after an assassination attempt on the prime minister and the Milwaukee Bucks become the first NBA team since 2016 to visit the White House.
TRAVEL
