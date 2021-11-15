ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is Your Personality Driving People Away? The 5 Traits That Can Tank Your Business

By Mike Kappel
Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me set expectations right now: this isn’t a quiz you can take to find out what TV show or movie character you are. And no, it’s not an article that’ll help you find out why your relationships are going wrong. Here’s what it is: a business article. Because,...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

Why Mixing Your Personal and Business Finances Is a Bad Idea

Entrepreneurs, whether they’re serial business starters or pandemic-prompted newbies, often use their personal finances to start their business without opening a separate bank account. Some want to try out their business idea first, while others aren’t sure if they need another bank account for their side gig. Similarly, those who work as independent contractors may not have considered the implications of co-mingling funds.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Times Union

Top 10 Changes Your Business Needs to Be Ready for in 2022

Over the past two years, the economic landscape has changed dramatically because of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the global economy is preparing for a — hopefully — post-pandemic future in 2022, businesses need to adapt to the changing landscape to survive and thrive. Here are ten changes you need to...
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

One Personality Trait Distinguishes Gifted People

Giftedness seems like a blessing but may be a burden. Gifted individuals have learning differences, including divergent thinking, quirky humor, and a penchant for complexity, that set them apart. Openness to experience is a key personality trait found in association with giftedness. Giftedness is not associated with less social personality...
MENTAL HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Effective web design principles that can help your business

Web design is an integral part of every successful business. Whether you’re a small startup or a large corporation, your website needs to be engaging and appealing to the average consumer if it’s going to succeed. Now more than ever before, people are browsing online for products and services they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personality Traits
Inc.com

3 Reasons a Powerful Personal Brand Helps Your Business Succeed

No matter the industry, every organization needs a brand. This is where you show exactly how you are positioned compared to everybody else. Sure, some of what makes a brand super strong is how you're solving specific problems your customers have. But you need a strong foundation for a business brand, and that is a powerful personal one.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Build your people, build your business

We hear business leaders say all the time, “Our people are our greatest asset.” Often, this is nothing more than a gratuitous platitude. That’s so unfortunate because the spirit of this statement is spot-on. That said, I’m not a big fan of thinking of team members as “assets” or “human...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Guest column: Understanding the multicultural audience can strengthen your business strategy

Historically, organization’s business strategies have neglected engaging consumers and audiences outside of the country’s white majority. Products, experiences and overall outreach efforts were reflective of white experiences, leaving communities of color without any sense of personal connection with many of the businesses and organizations in their communities. In recent years, as brands grew to understand the buying power of multicultural audiences, there has been a more deliberate effort to market to and influence these consumers, but some of these attempts have left many questioning if business leaders have a genuine understanding of diverse cultures and perspectives.
ECONOMY
nddist.com

How Your Business Can Navigate ‘The Great Resignation’

During the COVID-19 pandemic, business models have drastically shifted. Due to the changing needs of employees, many are reevaluating their current career path to find positions that better fit their lifestyles. This current phenomenon has been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” and it’s causing many business owners to rethink their strategies on attracting and retaining talent.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IRS
Forbes

How AI Can Help Drive Your Employee Experience Strategy

Lakshmi Raj, Co-founder, and Co-CEO of Replicon, the Time Intelligence company. Employees are at the heart of any organization. After all, a highly motivated and engaged workforce drives business growth. However, when we look at today's workplace trends, we realize that employees aren't as engaged as they used to be. In fact, Gallup's "State of the Global Workplace: 2021 Report" reveals that employee engagement dropped by 2% in 2020, costing the global economy a whopping $8.1 trillion in terms of lost productivity.
TECHNOLOGY
Andre Oentoro

The Benefits of Blogging for Your Business

Marketing is an ever evolving area, and if you don’t adapt to the changing environment, you’ll end up left behind. What worked only a few years ago may prove ineffective today. However, blogging for your brand is one area that has lasted more than a decade and still gives great returns.
INTERNET
momblogsociety.com

Protect Your Business and Your Gear

Your business is an asset, but it also owns assets as well. Of course, your people are your greatest asset, but there are lots of other things that your business simply could not survive without. Your gear, or your equipment, should be protected just like you should be protecting your staff and the property on which you all work. Failure to do so could lead to disaster, both physical and financial. Here are some ways that you can protect your business and your gear from whatever might come your way.
ECONOMY
k2radio.com

How Pathfinder FCU Can Help Your Small Business Succeed

If you're a small business owner who would like to work with a credit union that understands your unique needs and offers great rates, friendly service, and financial education that can help you succeed, Pathfinder Federal Credit Union is here to help — both on Small Business Saturday and year-round.
CASPER, WY
muncievoice.com

How Outsourcing Can Help Grow Your Business

At its most basic, outsourcing refers to assigning some of your business operations to another organization. This organization may be local, or it may be overseas. If the organization is located within the same country, it is called onshoring, while working with an international organization is called offshoring. The organization may also be a large corporation or a single independent contractor.
ECONOMY
petsplusmag.com

How Habit Chaining Can Make You More Productive Personally and at Your Pet Business

Want to get a bunch of small things done on a daily basis? Just do them, one after the other. That’s pretty much the advice of an ebook by the blogger SJ Scott, entitled Habit Stacking. The basic concept behind Scott’s (very brief) book is an old one in psychology — “habit chaining.” The idea is to pick something you have no problem motivating yourself to do — brushing your teeth is the classic example — then link to it some habit you want to acquire: flossing, say. Habit stacking is just the nuclear-powered version. Make a list of small habits that take no more than five minutes each and 30 minutes in total, Scott advises. Then you’ll need to remember, and find motivation for, only one new piece of behavior: to rattle through the checklist once a day. Before long, you’ll jump from bed to drink a glass of water, eat one of your five-a-day vegetables, answer one long-neglected email, meditate for five minutes, do 10 push-ups and read your daily bulletin from PETS+.
PETS
sourceg.net

How Can Social Media Management Benefit Your Business?

Learn what a social media manager does and discover how they can benefit your business. Social media marketing allows businesses of all sizes to interact with their customers and reach new ones, but how can you tell if your efforts are working?. A social media management company uses specialized digital...
INTERNET
Times Union

How much time does it really take to search for your next home?

(BPT) - This year has been challenging for first-time homebuyers, and a new survey reveals the time, effort and money they've invested throughout their home-buying process. This new data from digital real estate platform Opendoor revealed that an overwhelming 79% of first-time homebuyers who missed work while immersed in the homebuying process had to take off an average of 14 hours — equal to nearly two full workdays. The average spikes to 19 hours among those homebuyers who purchased a new home over the past month — which equates to over $845 million worth of work time missed while looking for a home. This is one of the main reasons homebuyers are seeking to gain more control of the homebuying process by using online real estate services such as Opendoor.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy