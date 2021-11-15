Key Takeaways for the Treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma

Milind Javle, MD: In this pivotal trial of infigratinib, enrolled patients were extensively treated. In fact, only about one-third had received 1 prior line of therapy, and the rest had received 2 or more lines of therapy. This was a heavily pretreated population. They were treated with infigratinib, 125 mg daily on a 3 weeks on, 1 week off schedule. The overall response rate in the trial was 23%. Interestingly, we noted that patients who had received fewer lines of therapy had a better response rate compared with those who had received 2 or more lines of therapy. The progression-free survival in this trial was 7 months, the duration of response was 5 months, and overall survival extended to beyond 12 months; this was a pivotal and positive trial. I’ve just described the results of FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] standard chemotherapy, which are relatively poor in comparison. Therefore, this drug got an accelerated approval from the FDA. The accelerated approval mechanism is a conditional approval that requires a subsequent phase 3 trial, which is being conducted at this time. This is called the PROOF trial. The patients who have not received any prior chemotherapy, treatment-naïve patients, are treated with infigratinib vs gemcitabine and cisplatin in the first-line setting. We are still waiting on the results of this trial, but it’s very exciting that patients like the one described now have an FDA-approved option for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma with infigratinib. This is now known as Truseltiq, which was only the second drug to be approved by the FDA for cholangiocarcinoma. It is certainly a historic event for treating this disease.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO