ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Key Takeaways for the Treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma

By Milind Javle, MD
targetedonc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilind Javle, MD: A key takeaway point for my colleagues in community oncology is, cholangiocarcinoma is a diagnosis of exclusion; it requires careful pathology, and it requires multidisciplinary care. It does not necessarily need a lot of aggressive investigations to narrow down the diagnosis. Molecular profiling has been transformative in this...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Unmet Needs and Key Takeaways in mCRPC

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: We now have an abundance of treatment options for prostate cancer, but important unmet needs remain. We have 4 approved androgen receptor pathway inhibitors. This is valuable to managing an individual patient because the differences in the safety and tolerability profile of those drugs may help optimize the therapy choices for an individual patient, but it's important to know that patients derive most or all of the benefit from an androgen pathway inhibitor with the first drug.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Behind the FDA Approval: Ivosidenib for IDH1-Mutated Cholangiocarcinoma

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Rachna Shroff, MD, discusses the impact of ivosidenib’s approval on the cholangiocarcinoma space in greater detail. In August, the FDA approved ivosidenib tablets (Tibsovo) for the treatment of IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma, making it the first agent with such an indication. Since its approval, ivosidenib has offered patients with IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma a second- or third-line option where none existed before.
HEALTH
onclive.com

The Evolving Treatment Landscape of Chronic GVHD

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: There are other agents available in chronic graft versus host disease [GVHD], and most recently, belumosudil was approved for therapy in individuals with steroid-refractory disease who had progressed despite 2 lines of therapy. It was based on the ROCKstar study, which enrolled approximately 132 subjects and randomized them to KD025, or belumosudil, at a dose of 200 mg once daily or 200 mg twice daily. There was no active control in this study. So this was a randomized phase 2 trial. Here, we measured the best overall response rate, which for the entire group, was approximately 75%, without important differences between the 200 mg once-daily and 200 mg twice-daily arms. Also very importantly, in this trial we were able to demonstrate a very high response rate in subjects who had previously received ruxolitinib or ibrutinib; 46 subjects had previously received ibrutinib and 38 had received ruxolitinib, and the response rates in those patients were between 68% and 74%. On the basis of this trial, belumosudil, at a dose of 200 mg once daily, or 200 mg twice daily for subjects on proton pump inhibitors, was approved for steroid-resistant disease as well.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Profiling#Circulating Tumor Dna#Key Takeaways#Md#Fgfr
baptisthealth.net

Rehabilitation is a Key Part of Cancer Treatment

There’s a moment of triumph and celebration when cancer patients ring the bell to mark the end of their treatment. But then what?. Making sure patients have the best possible experience before, during and after their cancer treatment is the top concern of physiatrist Adrian Cristian, M.D., chief of Cancer Rehabilitation at Miami Cancer Institute.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

SCLC: Treatment Advancing 1 Small, but Quickening, Step at a Time

In 2019, there were approximately 30,000 new cases of small cell lung cancer diagnosed in the United States with nearly all cases attributable to cigarette smoking. Lung cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer after breast cancer. It is subdivided into small cell (SCLC) and non–small cell lung (NSCLC) cancers with NSCLC occurring approximately 85% of the time and SCLC the remainder.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 2: Choosing a Treatment for NSCLC with MET Exon 14 Skipping Mutation

At a live virtual event, Martin Dietrich, MD, PhD, discusses treatment options for a patient with non–small cell lung cancer when molecular testing shows a MET exon 14 skipping mutation. CASE SUMMARY. A 71-year-old woman presented to her primary care physician with rib pain after a fall and reported increasing...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma: Phase 2 Infigratinib Study and Personal Experience With Infigratinib

Milind Javle, MD: In this pivotal trial of infigratinib, enrolled patients were extensively treated. In fact, only about one-third had received 1 prior line of therapy, and the rest had received 2 or more lines of therapy. This was a heavily pretreated population. They were treated with infigratinib, 125 mg daily on a 3 weeks on, 1 week off schedule. The overall response rate in the trial was 23%. Interestingly, we noted that patients who had received fewer lines of therapy had a better response rate compared with those who had received 2 or more lines of therapy. The progression-free survival in this trial was 7 months, the duration of response was 5 months, and overall survival extended to beyond 12 months; this was a pivotal and positive trial. I’ve just described the results of FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] standard chemotherapy, which are relatively poor in comparison. Therefore, this drug got an accelerated approval from the FDA. The accelerated approval mechanism is a conditional approval that requires a subsequent phase 3 trial, which is being conducted at this time. This is called the PROOF trial. The patients who have not received any prior chemotherapy, treatment-naïve patients, are treated with infigratinib vs gemcitabine and cisplatin in the first-line setting. We are still waiting on the results of this trial, but it’s very exciting that patients like the one described now have an FDA-approved option for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma with infigratinib. This is now known as Truseltiq, which was only the second drug to be approved by the FDA for cholangiocarcinoma. It is certainly a historic event for treating this disease.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

TAK-981 Shown Safe With Efficacy Signal in Solid Tumors and Lymphomas

Subasumstat was found to have a manageable safety profile along with preliminary anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors or relapsed/refractory lymphoma. Subasumstat (TAK-981), a first-in-class, investigational, SUMO-activating enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors or relapsed/refractory lymphoma, was found to have a...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Diagnosing Cholangiocarcinoma: Challenges and Molecular Profiling

Milind Javle, MD: Because this cancer is relatively infrequent, unfortunately there’s no routine screening for it. However, there should be a high index of suspicion when patients have asymptomatic elevation of liver function tests that seem to persist, unexpected loss of weight, and discomfort in the upper abdomen that cannot be explained. These are some of the common symptoms that persist occasionally for months or even years before patients are diagnosed. The challenges that occur in practice are that most patients are diagnosed at an advanced and an unresectable stage and surgery is not possible, and in fact cure is not possible.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Costa Breaks Down Treatment Options for Patients With Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old man presented with pallor and worsening fatigue on exertion and was later diagnoses with multiple myeloma. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Luciano J. Costa, MD, PhD, associate director for Clinical Research, O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Alabama at Birmingham, discussed a 51-year-old man diagnosed with standard risk, stage II multiple myeloma.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Carthon Discusses Testing and Chemotherapy Vs Targeted Therapy in CRPC

A group of oncologists led by Bradley C. Carthon, MD, PhD, discussed clinical work-up, treatment, and follow-up for a 75-year old patents with castration-resistant prostate cancer. Bradley C. Carthon, MD, PhD, an associate professor in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine as well...
ATLANTA, GA
targetedonc.com

Tepotinib Effective for MET+ NSCLC Found by Tissue or Liquid Biopsy

Giuseppe Giaccone, MD, PhD, professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, discusses the results of the VISION (NCT02864992) trial of tepotinib (Tepmetko) in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The investigators of the open-label phase 2 VISION trial administered tepotinib to 152 patients with stage IIIb/IV NSCLC who...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

SITC Meeting | Conferences

TAK-981 Shown Safe With Efficacy Signal in Solid Tumors and Lymphomas. Subasumstat was found to have a manageable safety profile along with preliminary anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors or relapsed/refractory lymphoma. November 26, 2018. Treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic cancers with the transforming...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Trial stopped early: Giving immunotherapy before targeted therapy improves survival in advanced melanoma

More people with advanced melanoma survive for two years or more when they receive a combination of two immunotherapy drugs given before a combination of two targeted therapies, if needed, compared to people who start treatment with targeted therapies. The finding comes from a clinical trial that was stopped early because definitive results became apparent sooner than expected. It provides strong evidence for how best to treat patients with melanoma that has a specific mutation: immunotherapy is the better initial approach even for people whose tumors have a mutation that could be treated by targeted therapies.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Using PET scans to better treat cancer patients

One of the primary tools that oncologists use to stage cancers is the PET (positron emission tomography) scan, an imaging test that uses a small amount of radioactive sugar to detect metabolically active areas within the body. CU Cancer Center member Sarah Milgrom, MD, recently conducted research to study if...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Kyriakopoulos Reviews the Treatment Approach for Patients With Metastatic Bladder Cancer

A 66-year-old woman was referred by urology after evaluation for gross hematuria. After a clinical work-up, the patient was diagnosed with metastatic bladder cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Christos Kyriakopoulos, MD,, as associate professor at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, WI, discussed the case of a 66-year-old patient with metastatic bladder cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Status to PD-1 Blocker Toripalimab for Esophageal Cancer

The phase 3 JUPITER06 study of toripalimab found that compared with a placebo, it significantly improved progression-free and overall survival. The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to toripalimab for the treatment of esophageal cancer, according to a press release by Coherus Biosciences, Inc. Toripalimab is an anti-PD-1 monoclonal...
CANCER
ptproductsonline.com

AAN Issues Guideline for Treatment of Early Parkinson’s Disease

The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued a guideline providing recommendations for treating movement symptoms, called motor symptoms, in people with early Parkinson’s disease. The guideline is published in Neurology, the medical journal of the AAN, and is endorsed by the Parkinson’s Foundation. This guideline updates recommendations on dopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

OS Prolonged With I/O Before Targeted Therapy in Advanced BRAF-Mutant Melanoma

During the November 2021 Session of the American Society of Clinical Oncology Plenary Series, Michael B. Atkins, MD, presented data from the DREAMseq study, which compared 2 treatment sequences for advanced BRAF-mutant melanoma. The combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) followed by the combination of dabrafenib (Tafinlar) and trametinib...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy