ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Casa Cañadas: Angular Mexican Home Sparkles in the Sunlight

By Stephanie Rogers
dornob.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen your goal is to blend a home into a landscape, using natural materials just seems like an obvious choice. But for Casa Cañadas by RE+D Arquitectos, artistry was even more important. Designed for a forested hillside in Zapopan, Mexico, the home takes materials and shapes more commonly associated with industrial...

dornob.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This elevated prefab cabin has a buffer zone that helps protect it against harsh climate!

Think of this cabin as a safehouse for when you are facing harsh weather conditions. Cara R is perched in the Andes Mountains in Southern Chile giving views of the vast parklands and nature reserves. It is the ideal destination to be immersed in nature but the area is also known for its extreme climatic conditions and that is exactly what Cara R’s design aims to guard against – nothing can stand between you and a cozy night at your cabin in the woods!
VISUAL ART
Family Handyman

Best Area Rugs for Hardwood Floors

It can really tie the room together when it's done right. Check out how to pick the right area rug with these inspired choices. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTEN.com

Enjoy The Warmth Of A Modern Fireplace

Originally Posted On: https://www.qbicheating.co.uk/blog/enjoy-the-warmth-of-a-modern-fireplace.html. Personalize the fireplace to your home decor by simply changing the fuel bed colour – it comes in six different colours moreover can be mounted on either side of an interior wall to suit your needs. The IgniteXL 50? is a modern electric fireplace with a stunning Optiflame® fire effect. The six colours of the fuel bed can be changed instantly, giving you the ultimate flexibility.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The Latest Tile Trend for Kitchens and Bathrooms Is All About Texture

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tile has transformative power, whether it’s used in the bathroom, kitchen, or even outdoors. It can add plenty of character to any space, and is also an excellent and (sometimes) budget-friendly way to modernize a dated room. Lately, I’m extra into tactile tile, that is, tile with raised details and relief, which really adds a contemporary touch (no pun intended!) to the walls of a home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frosted Glass#Sunlight#Design
ArchDaily

Casa P406 / Orfali & Ehrenfeld

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Arauco, Dap Ducasse, Kitchencenter, Ledstudio, Servicontainer, Trimble Navigation, Wasser. Text description provided by the architects. Located in Quilimarí, 25km from Los Vilos, a historic settlement in which there are cultural fragments that date back to the colony. The request consists of the design and construction of a summer house located on the slopes of the “puntiagudo” hill, on an irregular and difficult to access terrain, together with the arduous task to found local workers for the construction, defined the axes of the design. We think of the house from the maritime container, as a portable modular structure to be able to pre-assemble in a local workshop far from the destination, with the idea of shortcutting the construction process time in the final site. For this we used four high cube containers [12x2.35x2.7m], as it should be to their greater free height, three were sized in half to join longitudinally through the side faces to build a unique environment whose dimensions are around 70m². With them we assembled the lower floor, where the program was destined to the public area of the house, extended by means of a glazed facade towards the view of the valley and distant sea. Strongly oriented to the south, it was necessary to develop a linear skylight close to the north wall to provide sunlight to the interior.
VISUAL ART
homestratosphere.com

Casa Fly by beef architekti

Social media: fb – @beefarchitekti, instagram – @beefarchitekti. Photographer: Tomeu Canyellas, info@tomeucanyellas.com. Mallorca is an island full of beautiful natural landscapes together with picturesque stone towns full of history and tradition. We came as unaware visitors, who learned step by step how to enter the mediterranean territory with respect to the vernacular architecture.
DESIGN
KHOU

Living large in a tiny home

We visited a Houston-area tiny home community to find out what the buzz is all about. There’s a reason shows like Tiny House Nation, Tiny House Hunters and Tiny Paradise are so popular. The idea of downsizing — of getting rid of all that junk that’s cluttering your house — appeals to a lot of people.
HOUSTON, TX
BHG

Sparkling No-Bake Wafer Trees

Dip the long uncut side of one of the wafer halves into remaining melted coating. Attach to another wafer half to form a tree shape, pressing gently. Dip edges of tree in coating. Return to rack. Sprinkle coarse sugar on wet coating. Repeat with remaining wafer halves. Attach stars using melted coating. Makes 18 cookies.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
dornob.com

Prague’s Vltava River Vaults Feature Giant Pivoting Hobbit Doors

For decades, arched doorways embedded in the embankment of Prague’s Vltava River hinted at mysterious spaces beyond. Now, those doorways have transformed into enormous elliptical windows that light up at night, welcoming the public into a whole new world of subterranean spaces. The project is part of the ongoing revitalization of the Czech capital’s riverbank, initiated in 2009, converting a formerly disused space into a lively waterfront promenade.
VISUAL ART
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
TV SHOWS
atlanticcitynews.net

Sotheby's to auction royal Russian jewels; owners expect millions

GENEVA, Switzerland: Royal jewels smuggled out of Russia during the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, as well as rare colored diamonds, will be auctioned off by Sotheby's on 10th November in Geneva. The star item at the semi-annual jewelry auction will be an orange-pink diamond weighing 25.62 carats set in a ring,...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
VISUAL ART
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS
dornob.com

Amazon’s Mini Washer-Dryer Frees Apartment Dwellers from Laundromat Letdowns

If you’ve ever had to lug your laundry to the local laundromat every week for an extended period of time, you know what it’s like to fantasize about having your own washer and dryer. The hassle of sitting for hours watching your clothes clean or trying to score an open washer or dryer is enough to drive any apartment dweller crazy. It’s no surprise then that a video of an affordable mini washer and dryer combo went viral on TikTok early last month.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Francis Bacon’s ‘Pope’ Painting Leads Phillips’s $139 Million Art Auction

After Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched the marquee auction season in New York, Phillips staged its 20th century and contemporary art auction at its newly opened Park Avenue headquarters on Wednesday night. The sale brought in a total of $139 million, the highest total for an evening sale in the house’s history. Of the 46 lots offered, 43 sold, with the sale achieving a 93 percent sell-through rate. Two lots—a painting of a young Vietnam War-era soldier by Barkley L. Hendricks from 1968 and another by Milton Avery from 1957—were withdrawn before the sale began. Eleven lots in the auction were offered...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Record-Setting Frida Kahlo Portrait Tops Sotheby’s $282 M. Modern Art Evening Sale

Following its record-high $676 million sale of the widely anticipated Macklowe collection in New York on Monday night, Sotheby’s staged a modern art evening sale the following evening that brought in a collective $282 million with fees. This sale achieved a near perfect sell-through rate, with 46 out of the 47 lots offered finding buyers. More than half of the lots were secured with financial backing; 25 works from the sale had irrevocable bids, meaning 78 percent of the works would sell for at least their pre-sale low estimate. Before the sale, three lots were withdrawn, including a 1932 Georgia O’Keefe...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy