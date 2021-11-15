ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers sign LHP Eduardo Rodriguez to five-year, $77M deal

By Chelena Goldman
 4 days ago
Eduardo Rodriguez David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Rodriguez, 28, has spent his entire career to date as part of the Boston Red Sox pitching rotation. Prior to missing the entire 2020 season due to complications from COVID-19, the Venezuelan southpaw finished sixth in the AL Cy Young Award voting after going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts.

Despite spending his seven-year career in Boston, it was reported over the weekend that Rodriguez turned down an offer to stay with the Sox.

Rodriguez is just one player the Tigers have added to their arsenal this offseason, as they acquired Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart from the Cincinnati Reds earlier this month.

It doesn't appear Detroit is done building up its roster, either. No sooner had the news broken about the Rodriguez signing that rumors the Tigers are trying to sign shortstop -- and Rodriguez's post-season nemesis -- Carlos Correa caught momentum.

