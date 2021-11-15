Nov. 16 Jury Panel Canceled

Total Pledged So Far Totals Over $185,000 To Benefit 18 Agencies. Hopkins County United Way campaign workers weekly to cheer for each donation and pledge announced during the weekly report meeting. This week, however, the cheers were especially big as the campaign goal got ever closer to the $40,000 needed to meet the $150,000 goal for the 2021-22 campaign. When HCUW 2021-22 Campaign Chair Kristy Moseley called out the weekly total of $75,530.58 in pledges and donations collected, the room erupted in whooping celebration because that puts the total at $185,952.15 generously contributed by the community to help 18 local non-profit agencies that provide essential services, assistance and enrichment opportunities for people of all ages and segments of the community.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO