Hopkins County, TX

Nov. 16 Jury Panel Canceled

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 4 days ago
The jury panel summoned to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 16,...

KSST Radio

2 Men, 2 Women Sentenced This Week In District Court

The four people, two men and two women were sentenced this week in the 8th Judicial District Court on felony offenses, according to court and jail reports. Janice Leigh Fite arranged to plead “not contest” Nov. 15, 2021, in the 8th Judicial District Court, to one of the four aggravated assault with a deadly weapon cases she faced.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Meals on Wheels Menu for week of November 22th

For those of you who participate in the Meals on Wheels program in Hopkins County, here is your menu for the upcoming week. Meals on Wheels delivers a hot meal M-F anywhere in Hopkins County to those who qualify including elderly, the disabled and veterans. Call 903-784-2580.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Paris Man Arrested Following Brief Pursuit Into Sulphur Springs

A Paris man was arrested on a felony evading arrest and misdemeanor DWI charges following a brief pursuit into Sulphur Springs Monday afternoon. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office communications operators advised deputies at 4:51 p.m. Nov. 15, 2021, of a report of a red Jeep striking another vehicle and instead of stopping, continuing south on State Highway 19 north toward Sulphur Springs. While responding in the area, deputies spotted a red Grand Cherokee Jeep driving on a rim on the front left wheel as it traveled south on SH 19 north. The deputy attempted to stop the Jeep, initiating the patrol vehicle’s lights and siren, but the vehicle failed to stop.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Bryan Man Jailed On Criminal Activity, Controlled Substance Charges

A Bryan, Texas man was jailed on engaging in criminal activity and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges Friday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Josh Davis said while assisting another deputy on a traffic stop in a South Broadway Street business parking lot just before 10 p.m. Nov. 12, 2021, he noticed a man throw down a cigarette onto the parking lot from a Chevrolet SUV. Davis ordered the man to step out of the SUV to talk to him.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

2021 Blue Santa Program Online Registration Form, QR Code For Donations Active

Annual Toy Drive Planned Nov. 30 And Dec. 1 at Walmart. After a brief glitch last week, the Hopkins County-Sulphur Springs Blue Santa program’s 2021 online registration form is active to accept applications from families in need of a little extra help providing Christmas gifts for their children this year. Donations are also being accepted to help Blue Santa ensure no Hopkins County child age 1-14 goes without Christmas this year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Republican Candidates File For Reelection

Many candidates took the opportunity on Saturday morning, November 13th, to file for reelection for their various posts in the Hopkins County government. The Republicans signed up for the March 1st, 2022 primary to seek to be the candidate in the May 7th general election. The deadline for any challengers to sign up is December 13, 2021. Republican challengers will need to call Donnie Wisenbaker to sign up at (903)485-3080.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for the Week of November 15, 2021

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district during the week of Nov. 15, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

SSISD Education Foundation To Be Submitted As Potential Charity For Hopkins County Jury Duty Reimbursement Donations

Hopkins Energy LLC Agreement Amended By 1 Year, Stampede Solar Road Maintenance Agreement Granted. Sulphur Springs ISD Education Foundation was approved to be submitted to the list of charities to which Hopkins County jurors may donate their daily reimbursement for jury service. Hopkins County Commissioners Court also amended and restated a 381 agreement with Hopkins Energy LLC, a road maintenance agreement with Stampeed Solar Project LLC and financing for an equipment purchase.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Receives National Distinction

Sulphur Springs, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs received an “A”grade in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs’ achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has also achieved “Straight As” in the fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the nation’s most prestigious honor for patient safety. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County United Way Receives Over $75,500 In Donations, Pledges During Final Week Of 2021-22 Campaign

Total Pledged So Far Totals Over $185,000 To Benefit 18 Agencies. Hopkins County United Way campaign workers weekly to cheer for each donation and pledge announced during the weekly report meeting. This week, however, the cheers were especially big as the campaign goal got ever closer to the $40,000 needed to meet the $150,000 goal for the 2021-22 campaign. When HCUW 2021-22 Campaign Chair Kristy Moseley called out the weekly total of $75,530.58 in pledges and donations collected, the room erupted in whooping celebration because that puts the total at $185,952.15 generously contributed by the community to help 18 local non-profit agencies that provide essential services, assistance and enrichment opportunities for people of all ages and segments of the community.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Redistricting Required For Hopkins County Due To Population Growth Reflected In 2020 Census

Changes Proposed By ATCOG Would Mostly Impact Precincts 1 and 2 in Sulphur Springs. Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday morning will be asked to consider approving a number of items, including a redistricting proposal which would impact Precincts 1 and 2 in Sulphur Springs, and amended and restated 381 agreements with Hopkins Energy LLC and a road maintenance agreement with Stampede Solar Project LLC. The 9 a.m. meeting agenda also calls for election canvassing.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Volunteer Fire Departments Receive Funding For Truck Tires

Funds From Scrap Metal Deposited At Precinct Barns Benefits County’s 11 VFDs. The 11 county volunteer fire departments received funding for tires for their apparatus this week from Hopkins County Commissioners. Each department received $2,000 to apply toward tire purchases at the county rate from an area vendor, thanks to scrap metal turned in by each commissioners.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Man Allegedly Barricaded Himself In Restroom, Flooded Diner

A 59-year-old man ended up in jail after he allegedly barricaded himself in a restroom and flooded a diner, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded just before 10 p.m. Nov. 9, 2021, at a West Industrial Drive diner, where a person was reported to have barricaded himself in the restroom and was flooding the facility. Upon arrival, the deputies observed the issue. They then breached the door and removed the Sulphur Springs man from the restroom.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

