Ohio can take a lead in the fight against robocalls by passing a bill imposing some of the strongest penalties for spoofing among the 50 states. Senate Bill 54, whose lead sponsor is Theresa Gavarone (R., Bowling Green), would do just that. Attorney General Dave Yost, who’s taken a strong stand against robocalls, supports the bill. Passage is likely, and Gov. Mike DeWine should sign the legislation into law as soon as it hits his desk.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO