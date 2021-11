Booker tallied 38 points (14-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot over 34 minutes in a 121-117 win over Atlanta on Saturday. Booker was extremely efficient from the field in the win, making two-thirds of his shot attempts en route to his highest point total of the season. The star guard also set a season high with five three-pointers and has knocked down nine triples over his past two games after totaling only 10 treys through his first six contests. Booker is averaging a healthy 24.5 points, 5.8 boards and 5.1 assists on the campaign.

