Suns' JaVale McGee: Double-doubles as starter

Kuzma posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and a block across 30 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks. Kuzma has scored in double digits in all but two of his appearances this season, but he's been doing more than just scoring for Washington. Sunday's was his fourth double-double of the season, and he has pulled down double-digit boards five times already -- and six or more in all but one contest. All things considered, Kuzma can be inconsistent on a game-to-game basis but generally produces at an acceptable level. He is averaging 14.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season, and both marks would be career-best figures for him once it's all said and done.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO