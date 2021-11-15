ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' JaVale McGee: Double-doubles as starter

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

McGee provided 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

JaVale McGee starting for Suns Saturday in place of injured Deandre Ayton

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Deandre Ayton is sitting again due to a leg ailment. He returned on Thursday to play, but two days later, he'll be sidelined once more. McGee, as the next man up down low, will serve as the starting center against John Collins and Co.
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Larry Brown Sports

Former Doc Rivers player thinks Ben Simmons is being an ‘a–hole’

One former NBA star who played for Doc Rivers thinks that Ben Simmons is being a real piece of work. Retired Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce appeared this week on fellow C’s legend Cedric Maxwell’s self-titled podcast for CLNS Media and touched on the Simmons situation in Philadelphia. Pierce played for Sixers coach Doc Rivers for several years, including on the Celtics’ 2008 title team.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Timberwolves
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers get brutal Damian Lillard news ahead of game vs. Nuggets

Damian Lillard will miss his first game of the 2021-22 season on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. Apparently, the Portland Trail Blazers star is dealing with abdominal pain. As Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl shared, Lillard has lower abdominal tendinopathy. While no other details were provided regarding his treatment and recovery, it is worth noting that it’s an injury he has been dealing since his Tokyo Olympics stint.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

New Orleans Pelicans Player Reportedly Receives 25-Game Suspension

The NBA has suspended a New Orleans Pelicans players for 25 games for violating the league’s Anti-Drug program. Pelicans guard DiDi Louzada will miss the next 25 games. He recently tested positive for Drostanolone and Tesosterone. “DiDi Louzada of the New Orleans Pelicans has been suspended without pay for twenty-five...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Monster double-double Sunday

Allen record 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three turnovers in 34 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 win over the Knicks. The young center continues to dominate down-low, posting his fourth straight double-double with at least 15 points and rebounds. Allen is averaging career-highs in both points and rebounds this season with 14.6 and 11.1 apiece. The 6-foot-11 big is turning into a real strong fantasy option at center this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Flirts with double-double Monday

Clarke tallied 20 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and one block during Monday's 125-118 overtime victory over the Timberwolves. The forward undoubtedly finished with his best performance of the season thus far, as Clarke was a factor throughout the entirety of Monday's thrilling win including scoring four clutch points in overtime. Clarke's season-high 20 points was the first time that the Gonzaga product has reached double figures offensively, and his nine rebounds also broke his previous high of just six set Oct. 23 against the Clippers. Clarke has had three DNP-Coach's decisions over the past six games, but after Monday's super outing, the forward may have earned more minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Produces double-double Monday

Plumlee played 35 minutes in an overtime loss to the Lakers on Monday, finishing with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot. Plumlee wasn't heavily involved in the offense despite logging 35 minutes, but he made the most of his opportunities by converting all but one of his seven field-goal tries. The big man also grabbed 10 boards en route to his third double-double of the campaign. Plumlee's previous double-double came on Oct. 27, and he had averaged a modest 3.5 points and 5.7 boards over a six-game stretch prior to Monday's strong performance.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Records another double-double

Kuzma posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and a block across 30 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks. Kuzma has scored in double digits in all but two of his appearances this season, but he's been doing more than just scoring for Washington. Sunday's was his fourth double-double of the season, and he has pulled down double-digit boards five times already -- and six or more in all but one contest. All things considered, Kuzma can be inconsistent on a game-to-game basis but generally produces at an acceptable level. He is averaging 14.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season, and both marks would be career-best figures for him once it's all said and done.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy