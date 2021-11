Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Steve Bannon turned himself in to the FBI on Monday after a grand jury indicted him on charges of contempt of Congress last week for refusing to cooperate with a subpoena from a House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon — who helped plan the Jan. 6 rally and revved up his vast podcast listenership the day before by saying “all hell is going to break loose tomorrow” — spent about four hours in custody, after which he was released under conditions for check-ins and travel restrictions approved by a federal judge. He’s expected to return to court Thursday.

