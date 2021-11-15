Help Wanted

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTHE CITY OF WASHBURN, ND is accepting applications for a full time. Public Works...

Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multi-trillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
The Hill

Indian Prime Minister Modi backs down on farming laws after protests

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday backed down on proposed agriculture laws after months of protests from farmers. Modi said in a televised announcement the government would be dropping three controversial agriculture laws in a rare move from the prime minister, who is not known to change his stance even in the face of harsh criticism, The Associated Press reported.
