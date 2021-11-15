ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Covid-19 is leading cause of death in Arizona

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study by the Arizona Public Health Association has found that COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in Arizona during the coronavirus pandemic, beating out heart disease. Arizona recorded more than 20,000 COVID-related deaths...

EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 15 News

Tempe is 2nd Arizona city to pass hair discrimination ban

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe is now the second Arizona city to ban discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles, including at schools and in the workplace. The city said Monday that the Tempe City Council last week unanimously approved adding the Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN Act, to its anti-discrimination ordinance.
TEMPE, AZ
99.9 KEKB

Four Colorado Cities Ranked as ‘Best Small Towns in America’

The number of people moving to Colorado over the past several years has increased exponentially, but with everything that the Centennial State has to offer, you can't blame out-of-staters for wanting to live here. There are obvious draws for people wanting to move to the bigger Colorado cities such as...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in Arizona

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Believes State Is Facing Toughest Moments Since Pandemic Began

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis believes that Coloradans are facing some of the toughest moments since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor spoke about how the state is handling the recent surge of cases in the state that have some hospitals operating at or beyond capacity.(credit: CBS) “About one in 38 unvaccinated Coloradans are contagious with the coronavirus, about one in 62 Coloradans as a whole are infected with COVID-19,” said Polis. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 did drop slightly from 1,552 on Thursday, to 1,535, on Friday. However, there were 3,700 new cases and Colorado’s 7-day positivity rate remains close to 10%. The goal is to keep the rate below 5%.
COLORADO STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

No COVID-19 deaths in Cobb Friday

Cobb recorded zero deaths from COVID-19 Friday. Case reports for the county’s two school districts were not updated Friday. Both districts canceled school Friday to let students enjoy the World Series celebrations. Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
kyma.com

Arizona Governor Ducey invests $100 million towards high-speed broadband

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, November 15, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a $100 million investment to expand high-speed broadband for underserved areas in the state, with funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program will allow local communities to improve broadband...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona reports 14,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 4 days

Arizona is in the midst of another COVID-19 spike. State health officials have reported more than 14,000 new coronavirus cases in just the past four days alone. As of Nov. 15, 2,774 new infections were added to the state dashboard, and as is typical for a Monday, no additional deaths. The state, however, is approaching 22,000 fatalities since the pandemic began.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

What are the Benefits of Living in Arizona?

The majestic Grand Canyon and the wide dry desert are only part of Arizona’s appeal. There, you’ll find a wide range of intriguing food, varied geography, and a dynamic work market. Arizona is a great place to visit if you want a change of scenery. The advantages of moving to...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise at Valleywise and around Arizona

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Arizona are trending in the wrong direction. Reflecting the latest spike, more than 25,000 new infections and 250 fatalities have been reported in the past week alone around the state. Dr. Michael White with Valleywise Health says hospitalizations are on the rise. "Of those patients...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Here’s what Arizona is allocated under $1T infrastructure bill

PHOENIX — President Joe Biden signed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law Monday, allocating billions of dollars to Arizona. The bill provides funds to rebuild roads and bridges, and also to shore up coastlines against climate change, protect public utility systems from cyberattacks and modernize the electric grid. Public transit, airports and freight rail also get boosts.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Modelers project 'major resurgence' of COVID-19 in Arizona

COVID-19 continues to spread quickly in Arizona, and modelers are now projecting exponential growth into December. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s PolicyLab tracks the rate of virus transmission county-by-county nationwide. Researches consider population density, climate and other factors to predict how COVID-19 will spread. The lab projects Maricopa County will see rapid acceleration of infections over the next four weeks.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

COVID-19 surge in Arizona continues to impact hospitals

PHOENIX — According to data self-reported by the hospital systems, which is not handled by state health officials, Arizona’s general use hospital bed capacity is at 94.5%. Only 484 beds are available for intake. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard has never reported a number below 500 for available beds until today.
ARIZONA STATE
tucson.com

Virus cases in Tucson area top pandemic's first surge

The number of new COVID-19 cases in a week has risen for the third consecutive week, this time spiking by 23% in Pima County and 20% across Arizona. Countywide, the weekly tally of new cases has risen above the summer 2020 peak when cases first surged. At that time, new cases in Pima County topped out at about 2,500 in the first week of July 2020. Recently, new cases rose to nearly 3,200 in the first week of November.
TUCSON, AZ

