Lee County commissioners on Tuesday selected District 2 Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass to serve as board chairman for the coming year and District 3 Commissioner Ray Sandelli to serve as vice chairman. The board selects a chairman annually on the third Tuesday in November from among the five commissioners. Pendergrass previously served as vice chairman and was first elected to the board in 2012. Sandelli was appointed to the board by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2019 and elected in 2020.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO