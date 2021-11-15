ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Notable Expedia Group Insider Trades $20M In Company Stock

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Robert Dzielak, Insider at Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Robert Dzielak exercised options to purchase 70,000 Expedia Group shares at...

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

