ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

7 Train Riders Faced Lengthy Delays Monday Morning After Man Fatally Struck at Grand Central

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gh8YF_0cxAwb6d00
7 train (Photo: Unsplash @nathan_hurst)

7 trains were running with delays in both directions Monday morning after a man was fatally struck by a train at Grand Central Station.

Initially, 7 train service was suspended at 6:15 a.m. between ‌Hunters Point Av‌ and ‌34 St-Hudson Yards‌ stations as emergency teams responded to the incident, according to the MTA.

About an hour later, the MTA announced that 7 train service between the two stations was back, but “extremely limited” — with the majority of Manhattan-bound 7 trains still ending service at Queensboro Plaza or Hunters Point Av.

Service was restored by 7:44 a.m., with 7 trains making all regular stops in both directions except for Grand Central-42 St. Less than 10 minutes later, trains resumed stopping at Grand Central, according to the MTA. However, trains were still running with delays.

Later, Queens straphangers faced another headache when the MTA removed a train from service at Court Sq. due to a sick passenger. The agency warned commuters that they face longer wait times for Manhattan-bound 7 trains.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Advocates Celebrate Queens Boulevard Bike Lane Completion, Call to Extend it Farther

Bike advocates and elected officials celebrated the completion of the final phase of the Department of Transportation’s Queens Boulevard redesign on Sunday. The event showcased the results of a decade-long advocacy push to redesign the stretch— commonly referred to as the “Boulevard of Death” — into roadway that now includes protected bike lanes, a series of pedestrian paths and improved crosswalks from Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside to Union Turnpike in Kew Gardens.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Driver Dead After Plowing Into Pole on Guy R Brewer Boulevard Early Sunday: NYPD

A 28-year-old man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and smashing into a pole in Jamaica during the early hours Sunday morning. Terrell Lumpkin was killed while driving a 2013 Infiniti G37 southbound on Guy R Brewer Boulevard at a high rate speed when he struck a wooden pole at the intersection of 119th Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. The vehicle hit the wooden pole before plowing into a metal pole at the location, according to police.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Central#Trains#After Man#Hunters Point Av
Queens Post

Elmhurst Park Near Queens Center Mall to Get Upgrade Under Mayor’s Plan

A 3-acre park in Elmhurst is going to be getting a facelift—with funds coming via a city program that invests in neglected parks and playgrounds. The mayor announced Tuesday that the city will be investing $425 million over the next 10 years in the Community Parks Initiative, a program that was launched in 2014 to rebuild and upgrade open space in low-income areas.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
2K+
Followers
874
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy