7 Train Riders Faced Lengthy Delays Monday Morning After Man Fatally Struck at Grand Central

7 train (Photo: Unsplash @nathan_hurst)

7 trains were running with delays in both directions Monday morning after a man was fatally struck by a train at Grand Central Station.

Initially, 7 train service was suspended at 6:15 a.m. between ‌Hunters Point Av‌ and ‌34 St-Hudson Yards‌ stations as emergency teams responded to the incident, according to the MTA.

About an hour later, the MTA announced that 7 train service between the two stations was back, but “extremely limited” — with the majority of Manhattan-bound 7 trains still ending service at Queensboro Plaza or Hunters Point Av.

Service was restored by 7:44 a.m., with 7 trains making all regular stops in both directions except for Grand Central-42 St. Less than 10 minutes later, trains resumed stopping at Grand Central, according to the MTA. However, trains were still running with delays.

Later, Queens straphangers faced another headache when the MTA removed a train from service at Court Sq. due to a sick passenger. The agency warned commuters that they face longer wait times for Manhattan-bound 7 trains.