Notable Skyworks Solutions Insider Trades $4.9M In Company Stock

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Liam Griffin, CEO at Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 11, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Liam Griffin exercised options to purchase 41,313 Skyworks Solutions shares for...

