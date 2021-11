Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) climbed 5% on Friday after U.S. health regulators took steps toward making COVID-19 booster vaccines available for more Americans. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster shots developed by Moderna and rival drugmaker Pfizer for people aged 18 and older. The shots are designed to be administered at least six months after people receive their second dose.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO