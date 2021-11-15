ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On CMC Materials, Bumps Up Price Target By 29%

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari upgraded CMC Materials Inc (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $192, up from $149, implying a 26% upside. Improving prospects in the electronic materials segment, particularly in China,...

