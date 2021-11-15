With an eye on the stock market, Italy’s Illycaffe picks new CEO

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced that its CEO and Co-Founder, Tony DiMatteo, has recorded a video in which he outlines the strategy, capabilities, and outlook of Lottery.com’s Global Affiliate Marketing Program as well as other growth initiatives. “Our Global Affiliate Marketing Program is a long-term strategic component of our business plan, which we believe will create multiple revenue streams and grow our B2B2C user base, leading to ongoing sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 and beyond,” DiMatteo said. “The program is specifically designed to give our affiliates a white-glove experience and provide them with the tools to assist with increasing sales of Lottery.com products.”
