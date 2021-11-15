Fordham Heights: Man & Woman Die inside Apartment

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Stockton that left a woman and a man dead on Friday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 2800 block of W. Rose Street just after 5 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old woman outside of her home; she had been shot, police say. Officers also soon discovered the woman’s boyfriend, a 36-year-old man, inside a vehicle nearby. He had apparently shot himself, police say. Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say. Detectives are investigating the case as an apparent murder-suicide. The names of the two people killed have not been released at this point.

