ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nuclear, or a huge low-tech battery?

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 4 days ago

I was pondering with a friend last night, do we need new nuclear. And the answer seems to be yes, unless folk can adapt their consumption around the wind, sun and tides – which is possible, but the fact many people can’t be bothered to even spend five minutes sorting their...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Imec battery spin-off raises €4m

Battery start-up LionVolt, a spin-off from Imec affiliate Holst Centre, has closed a seed round of €4 million, bringing its total funding this year to more than €5 million. The round was led by the VC Innovation Industries and joined by Brabantse Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij (Brabant Development Agency, BOM) and Sake Bosch.
BUSINESS
electronicproducts.com

Battery charger IC powers low-voltage rechargeable batteries

Rohm Co., Ltd. has developed a new battery charger IC for low-voltage charging of wearable devices such as wireless earbuds and thin, compact IoT devices such as smart displays powered by rechargeable batteries. The BD71631QWZ supports low-voltage charging for lithium-ion batteries as well as new types of rechargeable batteries including all-solid and semi-solid state.
ELECTRONICS
electronicproducts.com

Battery management system minimizes charging time for low-voltage EVs

Sensata Technologies has introduced its new i-BMS battery management system (BMS) for electrified applications up to 60 V. The hardware and software i-BMS15 solution with ASIL C-rated key components targets manufacturers of battery packs and low-voltage electric vehicles including 2- and 3-wheelers, automated guided vehicles, drones, and robotics. The BMS enables battery hot swapping to minimize charging time and when combined with advanced software, the solution helps to increase vehicle range, uptime, and performance.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Waste#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Power
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Fleet of US coal power stations coverted to solar and batteries

In the US state of Illionois, nine coal power stations are being converted into batteries, some with local solar generation. The sites were aquired by a Texas company called Vista in 2018, and coal burning is being terminated for a variety of reasons including running costs and legal decision over pollution.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

New Electric Propulsion Engine For Spacecraft Test-Fired in Orbit For First Time

For the satellites spinning around Earth, using electricity to ionize and push particles of xenon gets them to go where they need to go. While xenon atoms ionize easily and are heavy enough to build thrust, the gas is rare and expensive, not to mention difficult to store. Thanks to new research, we could soon have an alternative. Enter iodine.  Full in-orbit operation of a satellite powered by iodine gas has now been carried out by space tech company ThrustMe, and the technology promises to lead to satellite propulsion systems that are more efficient and affordable than ever before. The iodine electric propulsion system...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

TTElectronics launches 700W medical power supply

TT Electronics has launched its new 700 watt medical-grade enclosed power supply, the TAAM700. With a 6.7 inch x 3.66 inch footprint, the TAAM700 provides 17.8W per cubic inch and a wide operating temperature range from ‐30°Cto +70°C for thermally challenged environments. Coupled with its compact size, TAAM700’s industry leading...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
Las Vegas Herald

Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Future Hi-Tech Batteries, Johnson Controls, LG Chem Power, Toshiba

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 with detailed information of Product Types [, Lithium Ion Battery Pack markets by type, Series Battery Pack & Parallel Battery Pack], Applications [Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical & Grid Energy and Industrial] & Key Players Such as Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI., LG Chem Power, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Chemical, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, GS Yuasa International Ltd, Johnson Controls, Inc., Shenzhen BAK Battery., Future Hi-Tech Batteries Limited, BYD., Tianjin Lishen Battery., Amperex Technology Ltd. & Hunan Shanshan Toda Advanced Materials. etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery Pack report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Low-power battery charge chip suits many chemistries, including EnerCera

Rohm has created a battery charge IC for small low-powered products such as wireless ear buds and smart displays – its package is only 400μm tall. Called BD71631QWZ, it is a general purpose linear chip that can be powered from 2.9 to 5.5V and be resistor-programmed to deliver from 2 to 4.7V.
ELECTRONICS
CleanTechnica

That’s Not A Big Battery, This Is A Big Battery

After surviving fire issues, Australia’s newest biggest battery, the Victorian Big Battery (VBB) near Geelong, has discharged at its full 300MW capacity for the first time. VB is short for Victoria Bitter — a popular beer. Now we have VBB!. “The milestone also means that the VBB will be fully...
AUSTRALIA
TechCrunch

Form Energy, the buzzy battery tech company, offers more of a window into its work

One of those founders, Form Energy CEO Mateo Jaramillo, led the creation of Tesla’s Energy Storage group, and at an event last week, Jaramillo talked with former TechCrunch reporter and current CNBC correspondent Lora Kolodny about why the company has been operating in a kind of stealth mode. He shared more of how Form’s operations work. He also reflected on the more than seven years he spent at Tesla, working for Elon Musk, a period that we gather was, um, intense.
INDUSTRY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Infineon improves 100V mosfets with OptiMOS 6

Infineon is aiming at high switching frequency applications dc-dc converter applications such as telecom and solar with its OptiMOS 6 family of 100V mosfets. “In a 600W, 36-60V to 12V zero-voltage switched buck-boost converter, OptiMOS 6 in SuperSO8 with 2.2mΩ can achieve 1% higher efficiency than the 2.7mΩ BSC027N10NS5 OptiMOS 5 across the whole load range,” claimed Infineon. “This results in a 7W lower power loss due to improved charges and Rds(on), enabling up to 15% higher power density.”
ECONOMY
automotive-fleet.com

Proterra to Supply Battery Tech for up to 10,000 Lightning eMotors EVs

Proterra, an innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Lightning eMotors to power their Class 4 and Class 5 electric commercial vehicles with Proterra’s battery technology. Under a new multi-year supply agreement, Proterra contracted to supply battery systems totaling more than 900 megawatt hours in battery storage capacity to Lightning eMotors to power up to 10,000 electric commercial vehicles between 2022 and 2025.
ECONOMY
cycleworld.com

Zero Unveils 2022 SR Model And Bigger Battery, Better Tech

Capacity, charging rate, and range. If you’ve paid any attention to the many gripes about the quickly expanding electric vehicle marketplace, you know those three aspects are always at the top of most consumers’ lists of concerns with EVs. It’s a complaint they’ve heard plenty, and it looks like Zero...
CARS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

LIN RGB LED controller has 24 driver outputs

Melexis, the Belgian auto IC specialist, has launched a multi-channel LIN RGB LED controller with 24 LED driver outputs each capable of sourcing up to 60mA. Capable of driving eight RGB channels, the MLX81118 reduces the bill of materials and simplifies the design of cutting-edge interior and exterior lighting. The...
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

More Details On The Evolution Of Panasonic's Battery Tech

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy