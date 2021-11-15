Listen: Owls247 Podcast 30-16 loss to ODU

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.- Georgia Tech lived and died by turnovers in a 33-30 loss to Miami on Saturday in Hard Rock Stadium. The Jackets have lost three straight ACC games and three of four after upsetting North Carolina in Mercedes Benz Stadium in late September. Miami racked up 563 yards of total offense, but three turnovers and a pick-two on a two-point conversion by Juanyeh Thomas kept the Jackets in the game. It was the fifth loss in a game where Tech had a chance to win in the fourth quarter this season as the Jackets fell to 3-6 on the year and Miami continued their surge improving to 5-4. Ultimately it came down to a final drive with no timeouts left and Tech’s offense failed to convert due to multiple penalties ending with a throwaway by Jeff Sims on fourth and 14 from their own end zone.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO