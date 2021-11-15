Listen: Owls247 Podcast 30-16 loss to ODU

In search of adjectives to describe the outcome, we revisit a familiar quote from Neal Brown following the 24-3 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State. However, choosing a direction there leads tonight's episode to another question: Is the explanation adequate after 31 games? Plus, we discuss the plan on offense, the lack of attainable adjustments, a wildly appropriate statistic for the Cowboys defense, the dearth of options under center, a quietly capable performance by the defense and, fine, the end of the first half. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Comments / 0