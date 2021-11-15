Biden Admin Set to Auction Off Over 80 Million Acres to Oil and Gas Drilling Companies

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.

