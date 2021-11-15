ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Admin Set to Auction Off Over 80 Million Acres to Oil and Gas Drilling Companies

By Jack Dutton
 4 days ago
On November 1, Biden urged nations to "seize the moment" to act on climate change at the COP26 leaders summit in...

Antonio Trejo
4d ago

OK China will buy , come over build a platform's leak oil and ruin our land , if we can't drill no one can , like letting the enemy come work at your garden

Fred Kohrer
4d ago

so, hit up our oil reserves to control the 60% inflation your policies have caused, then sell off property that generates our reserves..... heck why even auction it off, just give it away like you are the rest of the country

Janet Ahlmann
4d ago

He must have realized he had lost a lot of money in is fuel stocks. He probably knows which Russian or China company will get it. He's probably already bought stock in it.

Reuters

Biden shoots antitrust blank at oil giants

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Politicians everywhere know rising gasoline prices spell trouble. Just look at France’s "yellow vest" protests that started in 2018 against a planned rise in gas taxes. U.S. President Joe Biden has responded to recent high fuel costs by asking the Federal Trade Commission to look for evidence of anticompetitive behavior read more . He's shooting a blank, but it's a political necessity even if it conflicts with his bigger goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

U.S. asks Japan, China, others to consider tapping oil reserves, sources say

The Biden administration has asked some of the world's largest oil-consuming nations to consider releasing some of their crude reserves in a coordinated effort to lower prices and stimulate the economic recovery, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Falling crude production costs has Biden, environmental groups asking questions

The cost of producing oil has come down significantly this year as recent oil busts forced producers to become more efficient. The average Brent crude price at which a new oil well breaks even with production costs has dropped to around $47 a barrel, an 8 percent decline during the past year and 40 percent less than the break-even price of $82 a barrel in 2014, according to a new report from Norwegian energy research firm Rystad.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
