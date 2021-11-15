ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

FCC Approves Gray’s $2.8 Billion Purchase of Meredith Stations

By Kevin Eck
AdWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Communications Commission has approved Gray Television’s acquisition of Meredith Corporation’s local TV stations. In a press release the commission said it approved the assignment of licenses from Meredith to Gray while denying two objections to the...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
q957.com

U.S. FCC chair circulates order to approve Verizon TracFone deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel on Friday circulated an order among the commissioners to approve Verizon Communications’ more than $6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless, a document shows. Rosenworcel’s proposed approval order comes after the California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday it approved the deal...
TECHNOLOGY
Radio Business Report

Gray/Meredith Merger Nears Finish Line With FCC OK

As RBR+TVBR first reported on Wednesday (11/10), Meredith Corporation‘s Board of Directors signed off on a stock distribution move that effectively signals the coming closing of its merger with Gray Television and the immediate spin-off of Meredith’s National Media arm to the Barry Diller-fronted IAC. The move put the wheels...
BUSINESS
telecompetitor.com

Eighteen Companies Receive Final RDOF Funding Approval From FCC

Eighteen of the smaller winning bidders in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program have received full approval from the FCC, which means funding won in the RDOF auction can now be released to them. The RDOF auction, which was completed late last year, tentatively awarded $9.2 billion in funding...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Stations#Meredith Stations#Gray Television#Meredith Corporation
ElectronicsWeekly.com

FCC approves Boeing broadband satellite constellation

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved a Boeing application to develop, deploy, and operate 147 non-geostationary (NGSO) broadband satellites. The plan – when the V-band Constellation is complete – is to provide high speed data access to consumers on a global basis, starting with the U.S. The constellation...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
Effingham Radio

FCC Approves Texting ‘988’ To Reach National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The FCC is set to require text messages sent to the number 988 be routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Phone carriers are already in the process of making the change nationwide, with it set to go into effect next year. The FCC voted unanimously on the decision, saying a text option will benefit younger individuals and those with disabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
Seattle Times

Connectivity, innovation require a strong FCC: Senate should approve nominee Sohn

The U.S. Senate should promptly approve President Joe Biden’s nominations to the Federal Communications Commission. That includes new appointee Gigi Sohn, a longtime advocate for an open internet and the First Amendment who wants to restore “net neutrality” regulations. As Biden’s nomination stated, Sohn worked more than 30 years “to...
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Reuters

Billionaires leave $160 bln hole in Biden’s plan

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion social spending program read more won’t quite pay for itself, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday. But the $160 billion deficit, spread over 10 years, is a paltry amount compared with what could have been raised from raising taxes on the wealthy even slightly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ARTnews

Billionaire Citadel Founder Kenneth Griffin Is Buyer of $43 M. U.S. Constitution Copy

Citadel cofounder and mega-collector Kenneth Griffin is the buyer of a rare copy of the United States constitution, which he purchased for $43.2 million (with fees) at Sotheby’s on Thursday night. Griffin competed for the historic document during a single-lot evening sale in New York that was sandwiched between two contemporary art sales. Beating one other bidder on the phone with Sotheby’s head of private sales David Schrader, Griffin placed the winning bid of $41 million, more than doubling its $15 million low estimate. The Chicago mogul said he would loan the document for exhibition to the Crystal Bridges Museum of...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

6 Big Dividend REITs Are Also Inflation Busters

With the prospect of continued low interest rates for the foreseeable future, and the stock market extremely risky and overbought, it makes sense for investors to have solid assets like real estate. These six top real estate investment trusts pay dependable distributions near or above the 5% level.
BUSINESS
CBS Sacramento

$57.7 Million Grant Awarded To California For Four Projects, One In Yolo County

WASHINGTON (CBS13) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that a grant of $57.7 million is being awarded to California for four special projects. The first project is aimed at reconnecting the City of Oakland, which will receive $14.5 million aimed at improving mobility, safety, and quality of life. The second project, aimed to improve transportation in California, will award $24 million to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. The third project is for the San Francisco County Transportation Authority which will receive $18 million to replace seven seismically deficient bridges and bring the existing bridges up to current standards. The fourth...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy