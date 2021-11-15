ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady cuts press conference short after loss to WFT: 'Make it quick'

By Jasper Jones
 4 days ago

Tom Brady made it known that he was not in the mood to answer many questions last night after dropping to 6-3 on the year following a bad loss to the Washington Football Team.

After throwing two first-quarter interceptions and only being able to muster 276 yards of total offense, Tampa Bay dropped their second game in row 29-19 at FedEx Field, forcing an upset Brady to answer questions after an embarrassing defeat.

When Brady arrived at the podium, you could clearly tell he didn't want to answer any questions, so he gave reporters short answers and cut his press conference at just over two minutes. His presser would've lasted just 55 seconds if it wasn't for reporters begging him to stay. Here are some of the responses Brady had for reporters.

"Not a great day of football for us," Brady said after the game. "Doesn't matter who you play if you have a bunch of self-inflicted errors."

A reporter then asked Brady what he saw on his two interceptions, here was Brady's response.

"We started with the ball and they came away with it."

Simple enough. Another reporter then asked the 44-year-old quarterback if he can describe how he's feeling right now. Again, here is Brady's response.

"I like to win."

It's understandable why Brady would be frustrated after losing to a crappy Washington team. His tirade at the podium is nothing new for Brady as he would do the same thing after suffering a rare loss in New England.

The Bucs are still sitting pretty in the NFC playoff picture . With the loss, Tampa is now fourth in the conference and will look to bounce back in a big way in Week 11 against a team that's beaten Brady twice on the big stage -- the New York Giants.

Sports
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Tom Brady Admits He’s Gone Soft, Thanks To Tampa Weather: ‘I Never Want To Deal With That Ever Again’

BOSTON (CBS) — For two decades, Tom Brady’s career was defined in part by his ability to thrive in any conditions. Through the blistering cold, driving snowstorms, and intense rain, Brady always managed to play his best no matter what the weather situation was for the Patriots. Along with all of the winning, it’s part of what endeared him to New England. (His first iconic game, of course, came to be known as The Snow Bowl, after all.)
NFL
