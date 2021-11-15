ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sodus Point, NY

$7.58M resiliency project completed along Lake Ontario waterfront in Wayne Country

By Matt Driffill, WROC Staff
 4 days ago

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the completion of a Resilience and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) project in the Wayne County Village of Sodus Point.

The $7.58 million REDI grand-funded project will protect public areas, businesses, and homes from future flooding and provide recreational opportunities for the community’s tourism industry, according to state officials. The village is a popular destination for boaters with access to Sodus Bay and Lake Ontario.

“New York State is committed to boosting resilient infrastructure that will help prevent flooding in our waterfront communities,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “The Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street resiliency project in the village of Sodus Point will increase flood protection measures and enhance shoreline resilience to help protect businesses and residents and enhance public safety. Improved infrastructure is critical to enhancing quality of life and safety and advances our efforts to build back better and strengthen the economy for the future.”

The flood mitigation efforts at Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street included replacing and expanding storm water infrastructure to alleviate flood risk and improve water quality. Officials from the governor’s office say the new system will help storm water move through gate valves which will reduce sediment and debris from entering the bay. Additionally, pumps were installed to help storm water during sever weather events accompanied by high Lake Ontario water levels.

The project also includes a seawall along Wickham Boulevard to better protect the roadway from wave impact on the shoreline. Other upgrades include new pavement, gutters, curbs, and sidewalks.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

