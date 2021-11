Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), the president pro tem of the Senate and its longest serving current member, announced on Monday that he will not seek another term. Leahy, 81, told reporters in Vermont that it “is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter who will carry on this work for our great state. It is time to come home.” Leahy is a longtime supporter of the entertainment industry, having chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee. He also appeared in five Batman films, the most recent being Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. Around the Capitol, he frequently carries a...

