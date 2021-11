Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Both The Who frontman Roger Daltrey and his 40-year-old son Jamie have eyes that are astonishingly blue. Framed by pretty lashes that lend them an almost permanent twinkle, they crinkle up merrily each time they laugh. And there seems to be a lot of laughter in the Daltrey household. From the moment I arrive at their 600-acre family farm in East Sussex to the moment I leave several mud-splattered hours later, the banter between Roger, Jamie and a whole cast of relations, in-laws and colleagues is almost constant. This is a family – or maybe a better word would be clan – that is clearly very tight.

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO