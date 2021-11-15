ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Editor's note: A mad dash to the digital storefront

By Andrew Weeks
Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember is an unassuming month. It arrives every year with little fanfare, but it leaves in a hurry as people scatter to the marketplace to do their holiday shopping. That marketplace now exists in large part on the internet. Online purchases during the 2020 holiday season grew 32.2%, according to reporting...

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodmorningamerica.com

Target reveals early Black Friday sales and weeklong 'Holiday Best' deals

Holiday shopping season has come early, and Target is joining in on the fun with some good news. The mass retailer has revealed early Black Friday sales, as well as weeklong "Holiday Best," deals kicking off on Oct. 31. The discounts will be available to shop in stores as well...
SHOPPING
Seattle Times

Winter Travel editor’s note

Seattle’s short, dark, and often rainy winter days are upon us, and though I love the idea of curling up with a book by the fireplace at home, I’ll be the first to admit that I’m also dreaming of faraway adventures. And it’s not just because I’m afflicted with perpetual wanderlust. I’ve also been reflecting on the fact that this time last year, without a COVID-19 vaccine, a winter getaway wasn’t an option for most of us. This winter is a different scenario: The day after the Biden administration announced the reopening of U.S. borders to vaccinated travelers on Nov. 8, the New York Times reported that travel site SkyScanner saw bookings go up by 800 percent. And as the world continues to open up more, the ability to travel again in search of meaningful connections with people and places feels like one of the greatest gifts.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Shopping#Cnbc#Adobe Analytics#Central Payments
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
ncadvertiser.com

7 retail stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving this year

After a Thanksgiving and Black Friday that felt decidedly different in 2020, all signs point toward the holiday being nearly back to full power this year. Despite the pandemic raging on for a second holiday season, you can expect early-morning lines and crowded stores to return in force for America’s retail holiday this year.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
INTERNET
enplugged.com

Walmart just announced Black Friday deals: PS5 restock, $109 Apple Watch and more – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. Walmart has just confirmed its next batch of Black Friday deals and the retailer has saved the best for last. As we saw earlier in the month, Walmart Plus members ($98/year) will once again be able to shop these sales four hours before everyone else. And trust us when we say you’ll want to.
ELECTRONICS
Footwear News

Macy’s to Close 10 Stores in January Plus More Through 2023 As It Focuses on Digital

Macy’s is doubling down on its e-commerce strategy, and closing physical stores is becoming a major part of that. The department store announced on Thursday that it plans to shutter 10 locations in January as it reconsiders how it will close a batch of 60 stores. These closures are the remaining part of its plan to close a total of 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023, as outlined last year in the company’s Polaris strategy for growth. “An omnichannel view has also highlighted the need for us to take a second look at the timing of when we close the approximately...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Black Friday Has Already Begun — These Are the Best Early Sales at Amazon, Target and More (Updated)

The holiday shopping season is already well underway. Though Black Friday doesn’t officially start until the day after Thanksgiving, online and brick-and-mortar retailers have already begun offering deals on Apple products, smart home devices, toys, small electronics, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items. Amazon and Target have been offering some of the best early Black Friday deals since the beginning of October, and other retailers (including Nordstrom) are kicking off their holiday savings events this week. When does Black Friday start? Black Friday begins Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 29, but many sales will continue through the...
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Started Black Friday Early! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale, and new sales just dropped on Friday, November 19. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and...
SHOPPING
CNET

Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: Preview upcoming price cuts and shop top picks available now

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The entire Walmart Black Friday ad is here and we now know exactly what the big box retailer has planned for its upcoming Black Friday deals and sales. We've already seen a bunch of awesome deals come and go, like the lowest price ever on Apple's AirPods, super cheap 4K TVs and so much more.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy