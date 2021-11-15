Tennessee entities can seek exemption against law limiting COVID-19 restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill that limits COVID-19 restrictions in the workplace, the state’s Comptroller’s Office announced that a website is available for business owners and other entities to file for an exemption from the bill.

A release from the Comptroller’s Office revealed that if an applicant can prove that compliance with Chapter 2 or Chapter 6 of the new law would lead to a loss of federal funding, the office would grant an exemption.

The exemptions are not permanent, the release states, and may be renewed for no more than one year.

To submit an exemption request, CLICK HERE.

HA9008 by Mackenzie Erin on Scribd

Questions regarding the exemptions should be directed to exempt@cot.tn.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.