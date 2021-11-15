ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Woman and dog rescued from roof of car stuck in Yakima River

By Matt Reyes
 4 days ago
YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman was rescued from the roof of a car with her dog after being stranded in the Yakima River over the weekend.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, Yakima Fire Department was called out to the Yakima River. Using FLIR-enabled drones, a woman, along with her dog, was found stranded in the Yakima River, on top of her vehicle.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Yakima County Fire District #5, through unified command, requested assistance from the City of Yakima Fire Department.

Officials were able to rescue the stranded woman and her dog using a raft to get them both to shore safely. Neither the woman or dog were hurt. It’s unknown how the pair ended up in the river. The investigation is still ongoing.

