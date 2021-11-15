DBB Pod: Kelly Olynyk KO’d

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 98-78 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. MISSING LINK – The Pistons played their first game since absorbing the sobering news that they’d be without Kelly Olynyk a minimum of six weeks. Olynyk, fourth in scoring at 12.5 points per game and fifth in minutes played, suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Wednesday’s win at Houston. Dwane Casey would have preferred not having to put his action plan for replacing Olynyk’s minutes on display quite as soon as he did. But when Isaiah Stewart, frequently beset by early foul trouble, managed to pick up fouls on two of Cleveland’s first three possessions, Casey had to bring rookie Luka Garza into the game just 82 seconds after tipoff. It didn’t help any when Jerami Grant, coming off a 35-point night in the win at Houston, followed Stewart to the bench with two fouls less than four minutes into the game. Casey’s second-half rotation included some of Trey Lyles at center and a little more of the rookie. The Pistons will need to figure out how to make do without Olynyk’s offensive skill set – his passing, his perimeter threat, his ability to put the ball on the floor and draw a second defender. For a struggling offense that came into the game ranked 30th in offensive efficiency, Friday’s season-low 78-point performance – in which the Pistons shot 36 percent and were held to 11 third-quarter points – suggests there’ll be an adjustment period ahead of them.

