NBA

DBB Pod: Kelly Olynyk KO'd

By Detroit Bad Boys
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 3-9 Detroit Pistons. Ben Gulker and I talk about Cade Cunningham’s...

DBB Podcast: The most encouraging 0-4 week ever

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 1-8 Detroit Pistons. I talk about Kevin Durant being impressed with Cade Cunningham’s, Saddiq Bey finding his way alongside Cade, and Saben Lee’s massive performance in the debut of the Motor City Cruise.
NBA
Report: Kelly Olynyk to miss 6 weeks with MCL sprain

It’s only been 10 games, but Kelly Olynyk has proven himself to be a strong signing for the Detroit Pistons. Troy Weaver’s biggest offseason addition has served an anchor off of the bench as a scorer and playmaker. He’s given Dwane Casey a little bit of everything, despite a cold...
NBA
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Laying a Foundation with Dan Devine

Justin and Carter are joined by Dan Devine of The Ringer to discuss his article on the Cavs three big lineup, how the team can survive with Collin Sexton out, as well as the job the Cavs have done building a solid foundation for the future. Please Note: The opinions...
NBA
NBA
Podcast
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Seattle Times

Pistons' Olynyk out at least 6 weeks with left knee sprain

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s Kelly Olynyk will miss at least six weeks with a sprained left knee. Olynyk was hurt Wednesday in the Pistons’ 112-104 victory over the Houston Rockets, limping off the court in the fourth quarter. The Pistons said he underwent testing Thursday that revealed a Grade 2...
NBA
SLAM

Detroit Pistons Lose Kelly Olynyk For Six Weeks Due to MCL Sprain

The Detroit Pistons (2-8) had just celebrated the return of their top draft pick, Cade Cunningham, to the lineup after missing the entire preseason and a few games with an ankle injury. Now they will have to deal with their new power forward, missing significant time. Kelly Olynyk will miss...
NBA
NBA

Too many turnovers KO Pistons

The six weeks the Pistons are facing without Kelly Olynyk are going to feel like six years if there’s any more games like Friday’s, the first since Olynyk’s knee injury. The closest competition for much of the 98-78 loss at Cleveland was between Pistons baskets and Pistons turnovers. A late burst – the Pistons scored 26 points in the fourth quarter after their 11-point third quarter left them at 52 points through 36 minutes – allowed their made baskets (29) to exceed their turnovers, a season-high 23. The league’s fourth-youngest roster effectively gets that much younger without Olynyk, 30, and the wealth of experience and craft he brings at the offensive end.
NBA
NBA

Missing Olynyk, Pistons fall to Cavs

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 98-78 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. MISSING LINK – The Pistons played their first game since absorbing the sobering news that they’d be without Kelly Olynyk a minimum of six weeks. Olynyk, fourth in scoring at 12.5 points per game and fifth in minutes played, suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Wednesday’s win at Houston. Dwane Casey would have preferred not having to put his action plan for replacing Olynyk’s minutes on display quite as soon as he did. But when Isaiah Stewart, frequently beset by early foul trouble, managed to pick up fouls on two of Cleveland’s first three possessions, Casey had to bring rookie Luka Garza into the game just 82 seconds after tipoff. It didn’t help any when Jerami Grant, coming off a 35-point night in the win at Houston, followed Stewart to the bench with two fouls less than four minutes into the game. Casey’s second-half rotation included some of Trey Lyles at center and a little more of the rookie. The Pistons will need to figure out how to make do without Olynyk’s offensive skill set – his passing, his perimeter threat, his ability to put the ball on the floor and draw a second defender. For a struggling offense that came into the game ranked 30th in offensive efficiency, Friday’s season-low 78-point performance – in which the Pistons shot 36 percent and were held to 11 third-quarter points – suggests there’ll be an adjustment period ahead of them.
NBA

