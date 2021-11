When Billie Eilish’s first hit single Ocean Eyes arrived on the charts in 2015, the world took notice. Today, the multiple Grammy-winning 19-year-old has captured the attention of billions and has become an iconic voice and presence amid the homogenous melange of modern pop music. Her outspoken style notwithstanding, it’s clear from many of her interviews and social media posts that Eilish is a staunch advocate of plant-based living, but is Billie Eilish vegan or just a supporter of the vegan lifestyle?

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO